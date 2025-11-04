Solace Bands Wraps Up Successful Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign With $29,000 Donation to Susan G. Komen

With overwhelming national support, Solace Bands has surpassed its charitable goals, delivering a $29,000 donation to Susan G. Komen® as part of its Breast Cancer Awareness campaign. This milestone underscores the brand's growing commitment to pairing premium wearable design with purposeful social impact.

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Solace Bands has concluded its October Breast Cancer Awareness campaign with resounding success, marking the end of its limited-edition Breast Cancer Awareness Collection-an exclusive line of Apple Watch bands and bracelets designed to honor survivors and fund ongoing breast cancer research.

Solace Bands

Solace Bands Breast Cancer Awareness Campaign 19709 Bands Sold

Throughout October, the initiative garnered remarkable support from customers nationwide, enabling Solace Bands to reach and surpass key donation milestones. As pledged, the company contributed a base donation of $25,000 to Susan G. Komen®, with additional funds tied to sales exceeding initial projections. The campaign's impact extended beyond sales, igniting conversations of hope, solidarity, and remembrance within the Solace Bands community.

"We're deeply grateful to everyone who joined us this October," said a Solace Bands spokesperson. "Our customers didn't just wear a symbol-they helped fund critical research and celebrated the incredible strength of survivors everywhere. The response to this campaign has been truly inspiring."

Each piece in the Breast Cancer Awareness Collection reflected Solace Bands' signature craftsmanship, blending soft pink hues, subtle ribbon accents, and a message of enduring hope. Beyond aesthetics, the collection represented a tangible commitment to purpose-driven design-uniting style, technology, and social good.

Unlike many cause-based initiatives, Solace Bands' donation was guaranteed regardless of total sales, ensuring that funds reached Susan G. Komen® unconditionally. The company also pledged an additional $1,000 for every 1,000 products sold beyond 15,000 units, reinforcing its long-term investment in breast cancer awareness and advocacy.

Visitors to the Solace Bands website followed the campaign's progress through a live digital tracker, which displayed real-time sales and donation milestones. The transparency and community engagement helped strengthen trust and participation throughout the month.

While the October campaign has officially ended, Solace Bands noted that its commitment to health and wellness initiatives remains ongoing. This milestone marks the company's most successful charitable pledge to date, underscoring its mission to create products that not only enhance everyday style but also make a meaningful difference.

Supporters are encouraged to continue sharing their stories and messages of hope using BandsForHope, keeping the spirit of the campaign alive well into November, beyond Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

For more information, visit www.solacebands.com



SOURCE: Solace Bands

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/solace-bands-wraps-up-successful-breast-cancer-awareness-campaign-with-1095927