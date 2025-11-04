Vallor Survey Finds Contract Visibility Gap Costing Enterprises Billions

Data shows procurement still flying blind on terms and obligations, eroding revenue and delaying deals, despite surging interest in AI-powered contract intelligence.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Vallor , the AI-agent platform that puts procurement contracts on autopilot, today released From Manual Chaos to AI Opportunity: The State of Contract Management in 2025 , exposing how manual processes and scattered access to agreements are draining value and heightening risk across the enterprise. While leaders overwhelmingly rank contract visibility and automation as critical priorities for the year ahead, most still operate in the dark, leaving money on the table and compliance in jeopardy.

According to the survey of 120 procurement and legal professionals at mid-market and enterprise organizations, the disconnect is widening:

Visibility is fractured. Only 48% report clear, centralized access to contracts; the rest rely on shared drives, email chains, or scattered tools that conceal obligations and deadlines.

Manual work persists. Roughly 59% still manage review and redlining by hand; 46% track renewals manually; and 44% generate reports without automation, slowing deals and burying teams in busywork.

Value slips through the cracks. Nearly 1 in 3 respondents admit to missing rebates, discounts, or obligations because agreements were inaccessible or poorly tracked.

External benchmarks underscore the stakes. Independent analyses estimate poor contract management can erode 8-9% of annual revenue , with global losses at nearly $2 trillion each year due to inefficiency and weak oversight.

"Contracts are the operating system of procurement, yet they're still treated like static PDFs," said Antonio, CEO of Vallor. "When teams can't see terms and obligations, they can't enforce them. This survey shows the cost isn't theoretical. Organizations are missing savings, delaying deals, and inviting compliance exposure. It's time to turn contracts into living assets that are searchable, actionable, and continuously monitored."

The Economic Cost of Inaction

The impact is measurable across three pressure points:

Deal velocity: More than half of respondents say it takes 30 minutes to 2 hours to locate and validate a single clause, delaying execution and supplier onboarding.

Savings realization: Missed incentives and unclaimed rebates compound across portfolios, shrinking negotiated value.

Compliance exposure: As regulatory volume climbs (with a record number of pages published in the Federal Register in 2024), buried obligations-from data privacy to environmental clauses-become ticking risks.

AI Adoption Moves from Curiosity to Imperative

Leaders see AI as the inflection point. Roughly 20% report extensive use already, 34% are piloting, and 33% are actively exploring. Top confidence builders include secure integrations with existing systems, demonstrable ROI, and endorsement from legal and compliance. The direction of travel is unmistakable: 80% of respondents rank improving contract visibility and automation as "important" or "critical" in the next 12 months.

"The winners will move first," Antonio added. "AI-powered contract intelligence doesn't just reduce manual toil. It closes the visibility gap that quietly erodes revenue and resilience. Those who adopt now will outpace peers on cost, compliance, and supplier performance."

From Manual Chaos to AI Opportunity: The State of Contract Management in 2025 is available now or book a demo here: https://vallor.ai/book-a-demo .

ABOUT VALLOR:

Vallor is pioneering a new era of contract automation, purpose-built for enterprise procurement teams. Built on deep domain expertise and an AI-first foundation, Vallor puts contracts on autopilot-deploying AI agents to manage the entire contract management process. As an emerging solution in Service-as-Software, Vallor goes beyond traditional SaaS by embedding AI that actively executes tasks-not just supporting them-unlocking entirely new levels of productivity and value across the supplier lifecycle. To learn more, visit https://vallor.ai .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Gill, MAG PR at E: lauren@mooringadvisorygroup.com ; P: 978-473-1362

# # #

SOURCE: Vallor

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/vallor-survey-finds-contract-visibility-gap-costing-enterprises-b-1096140