Cuseum Acquired by BID Equity

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Cuseum, a leader in visitor and member engagement software, today announced that it has been acquired by BID Equity, a private equity firm investing in profitable software and technology companies. The acquisition marks a major milestone in Cuseum's mission to transform how cultural attractions, universities, and mission-driven organizations connect with their audiences through technology.

Founded in 2014 by serial entrepreneur Brendan Ciecko, Cuseum has become a trusted technology partner for hundreds of leading museums and cultural institutions worldwide, including the British Museum, Art Institute of Chicago, American Museum of Natural History, and prestigious organizations such as the University of Michigan, American Bar Association, and White House Historical Association. Its platform powers mobile-first engagement used by millions of members, patrons, and guests every year.

"Over the past decade, Cuseum has helped our customers modernize their operations, embrace digital transformation, and engage their audiences in new and meaningful ways," said Ciecko, Founder and CEO of Cuseum. "Joining forces with BID Equity will allow us to expand our capabilities, scale globally, and continue building technology that strengthens the arts, cultural, and mission-driven sectors for the next generation."

Under BID Equity's ownership and strategic investment, Cuseum will accelerate product innovation, expand its global presence, and continue to empower institutions to elevate how they engage audiences through digital channels. Following the acquisition, Ciecko will continue to lead Cuseum as CEO, guiding the company's strategic direction and long-term vision.

About Cuseum

Cuseum helps hundreds of organizations drive visitor, member, and patron engagement using innovative digital tools. Cuseum's software platform makes it easy for museums, attractions, and mission-driven organizations to publish mobile apps, generate digital membership cards, and leverage data insights. For more information, visit www.cuseum.com .

About BID Equity

BID Equity is a new generation private equity firm investing in software and technology companies in Europe. BID Equity considers itself a partner for entrepreneurs and management teams, believing in active ownership and operational value creation to help companies reach the next level of their development. The BID Equity team contributes a unique set of capabilities and expertise well beyond the contribution of traditional financial investors to its portfolio firms. For more information, visit www.bidequity.de .

SOURCE: Cuseum

