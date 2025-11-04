Sylvan, Inc.: Sylvan Accelerates Platform Expansion With Landmark Egan Partnership

Partnership Adds Scale, Advanced Capabilities and Data Center Expertise - Enhancing Sylvan Group's Position as a Tech-Powered, Multi-Trade Construction Services Company Backed by E-3 Tech

DETROIT AND GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Sylvan, a premier multi-trade construction services company serving Fortune 100 clients across some of the fastest-growing industries in North America, announces a transformational milestone in our strategy to build an advanced construction technology and Artificial Intelligence (AI) native, multi-trade construction services platform in North America.

Sylvan has joined forces with Andy J. Egan Co., Inc. - an industry-leading mechanical contractor, headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with a 100-year track record of excellence serving the Midwest's most ambitious and complex projects. Egan brings expertise across Data Centers, Advanced Manufacturing, Critical Energy, Healthcare, Industrial, and Commercial sectors. The Jasper family has built Egan over four generations, will remain actively involved in leading Egan, and will be equity owners in Sylvan.

The Egan team of more than 600 skilled professionals exemplifies our values: a people-first culture, deep client relationships, and excellence in project execution. Egan's expertise in design-build, process piping, fabrication and project execution complements our capabilities, creating powerful synergies that will benefit all our clients across our platform.

"In March 2025, when E-3 Tech, with participation from Andreesen Horowitz (a16z), invested in Sylvan, we set an ambitious vision to help transform the U.S. multi-trade construction services industry with access to transformative technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and strategic M&A growth," said Ruediger (Rudy) Adolf, founder and CEO at E-3 Tech.

Just eight months later, we are well on our way to delivering on this vision with Jobotics (www.jobotics.ai) - our cutting-edge AI answer-and-action engine solution for industrial construction that has shown encouraging early results, transforming raw and fragmented construction project data into actionable insights to help project leaders and business executives make faster and better decisions. Strategic partnerships like Egan will add strong entrepreneurial talent while diversifying our client mix, deepening our technical capabilities and expanding our market reach.

"Egan has built an outstanding reputation on three pillars: technical expertise, trusted client relationships, and a people-first culture," said Robert Metz, CEO of Sylvan. "This partnership represents a major step forward for both organizations as we unite to deliver unprecedented value to our clients while maintaining the high-performance standards that define us."

Andy Jasper, President of Egan, added, "Partnering with E-3 Tech and Sylvan opens an exciting new chapter for Egan. We chose these partners because they respect our culture and embrace our leadership style while creating game-changing construction technology solutions. Together, we're building the multi-trade construction services platform that will set the industry standard and better serve our customers."

About Sylvan, Inc.

Sylvan is a premier construction services company powering North American industries through a wide range of multi-trade capabilities. With expertise in data centers, energy, automotive, higher education, government, and oil & gas sectors, Sylvan provides advanced services from planning to project execution and ongoing service maintenance. By combining innovation, expertise, and a commitment to safety and quality, Sylvan is dedicated to driving success for its clients and partners. For more information, visit www.sylvan-inc.com.

About Andy J. Egan Co., Inc.

Founded in 1919, Egan is a leading mechanical contractor offering engineering, fabrication, mechanical insulation, controls and 24/7 service for commercial, industrial and institutional applications. Egan has set the standard for quality service in large and complex projects across the Midwest through its technical expertise and craftsmanship. As a people-first company, Egan imbues honesty and integrity in all aspects of business while applying the most advanced construction technology solutions to every project. For more information, visit https://andyegan.com.

About E-3 Tech, LLC

E-3 Tech, LLC is a private investment company, with participation from Andreesen Horowitz (a16z), that partners with entrepreneurial management teams to drive growth, innovation and long-term value creation through deployment of leading-edge technologies accelerated by programmatic M&A. E3T leverages its value-added strategic and operational expertise, extensive network and capital resources to develop and support successful platforms in high-growth services industries. By prioritizing collaboration and strategic vision, E-3 Tech empowers entrepreneurial companies to reach new heights and deliver sustainable success. For more information, visit https://www.e-3.tech.

