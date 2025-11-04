Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 04.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SuperBuzz explodiert um 20% nach Mega-Deal mit NASDAQ-Werberiesen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3D7LZ | ISIN: KYG1933S1012 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
NASDAQ
03.11.25 | 21:55
1,380 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CASI PHARMACEUTICALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
04.11.2025 15:02 Uhr
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CASI Pharmaceuticals to Participate at Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing CID-103, a potential best-in-class, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for patients with organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases, today announced that the CASI management team will participate at the Guggenheim Healthcare Innovation Conference 2025 in a fireside chat at 9:30 AM ET on November 12 in Boston, MA. CASI will also host one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a public biopharmaceutical company developing CID-103, an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody for organ transplant rejection and autoimmune diseases.

CID-103 is a fully human IgG1, potentially best-in-class, clinical stage, anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody which targets a unique epitope and has demonstrated an encouraging pre-clinical efficacy and clinical safety profile compared to other anti-CD38 monoclonal antibodies, and for which CASI owns exclusive global rights. CASI received FDA IND clearance to conduct a Phase 1 study in renal allograft antibody-mediated rejection (AMR) in the U.S. and plans for first patient in first quarter of 2026. In parallel, CASI is actively recruiting and dosing patients in an ongoing Phase 1 study in immune thrombocytopenia (ITP). In addition, CASI is assessing multiple technologies for development of a stable, high concentration protein solution for subcutaneous injection.

More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

Ingrid Choong, PhD
650-619-6115
ingridc@casipharmaceuticals.com

SOURCE: CASI Pharmaceuticals



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/casi-pharmaceuticals-to-participate-at-guggenheim-healthcare-innovati-1096602

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.