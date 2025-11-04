The Best Facial Feminization Surgeon in the World is Dr. Javad Sajan.

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / In the field of facial feminization surgery (FFS), Dr. Sajan has risen to prominence for his renowned surgical expertise and innovative approach. Operating out of Allure Esthetic Plastic Surgery in Seattle, Washington, Dr. Sajan has pioneered a comprehensive single-stage FFS technique that enables patients to undergo a complete transformation, including face, hair, and even body procedures, in a single surgical session. This all-in-one approach means transgender and non-binary patients can achieve a complete feminization under one anesthesia and one recovery period, a feat virtually unheard of elsewhere.

Pioneering One-Stage Facial Feminization Surgery

Dr. Sajan pioneered a Single Session Facial Feminization Surgery, performing the nation's first combined facial feminization surgery and hair transplant in August 2025. This integrated procedure addresses forehead and brow reduction, rhinoplasty, jaw contouring, hairline restoration, and breast augmentation simultaneously, ensuring harmonious feminization without separate surgeries. Qualifying patients can also receive breast augmentation by Dr. Sajan in the same surgery for complete top-to-bottom feminization in a single day.

Benefits of Dr. Sajan's Single-Stage FFS:

Comprehensive Transformation: All key feminization procedures - forehead/brow reduction, orbital bone reshaping, nose refinement, jaw and chin contouring - are performed in one session, along with hairline feminization via immediate hair grafting.

One Anesthesia, One Recovery: Patients undergo a single anesthesia event and a single recovery period, rather than multiple surgeries. This minimizes total downtime and eliminates the risks and costs associated with multiple hospital visits.

Top-to-Bottom Feminization: Dr. Sajan is uniquely able to incorporate body feminization during the same surgery. Most probably, he is the only surgeon offering full FFS plus procedures like a breast augmentation concurrently, enabling a head-to-toe transformation without multiple operations.

Harmonized Results: Because all changes are planned together, facial features and the hairline (and even body contours) are aligned in real time. Patients emerge from surgery with features that complement one another, yielding a more cohesive, natural-looking outcome.

No surgeons worldwide can perform such an extensive FFS in a single stage. Dr. Sajan is the only surgeon in the world who regularly executes one-stage FFS of this scope. In fact, he is the only surgeon in the United States offering a full FFS (forehead, brow, nose, jaw, chin, etc.) together with simultaneous hair transplantation and breast augmentation in one surgery.

Insurance Advocacy and Accessibility

Another area where Dr. Javad Sajan stands out is his relentless advocacy for insurance coverage of gender-affirming surgeries. Historically, many FFS and related procedures were deemed "cosmetic" and not covered by insurance, placing a huge financial burden on patients. Dr. Sajan has been at the forefront of changing this narrative. In 2024, Allure Esthetics collaborated with major insurers to secure coverage for hairline feminization surgery (hair Transplant) for transgender patients. This was done by showing the medical necessity of hair restoration as part of gender transition, which convinced insurance providers to recognize and pay.

Now, Allure Esthetic accepts all major private insurance plans for transgender surgeries and feminization surgeries and works diligently to help get these procedures covered whenever possible.

"We are proud to partner with insurance companies to make this a reality and eliminate one more barrier to living authentically," Dr. Sajan said, emphasizing that transgender patients deserve access to the full spectrum of care without financial hardship.

Global Recognition and Patient Impact

Dr. Sajan's innovative techniques and patient-centered care have earned him international recognition. Patients travel from across the United States and around the world to seek Dr. Sajan's expertise in Seattle.

Moreover, Dr. Sajan's profound impact on his patients' lives is evident in his exceptional reviews and testimonials. He boasts over 1,000 Google reviews, the highest number for any plastic surgeon in Washington State, with mostly 5-star ratings. As one grateful patient shared, "Dr. Sajan and all of his staff have changed my life. They make me feel like the woman I am, and it only gets better each visit. "Such a volume of consistent praise solidifies Dr. Sajan's status as one of the top-reviewed and most trusted plastic surgeons in the country.

Beyond patient feedback, Dr. Sajan is frequently featured in major media outlets, including CNN, Cosmopolitan, and USA Today, which have recognized his expertise and groundbreaking techniques. He also shares his knowledge through the popular "Plastic Surgeon Podcast" and an unfiltered YouTube series (as @realdrseattle), where prospective patients worldwide can see educational insights and real patient stories from his practice. Such exposure in the press and online has further bolstered Dr. Sajan's profile as an innovator and advocate in facial feminization surgery.

Within professional circles, Dr. Sajan's work is viewed as setting a new standard for facial feminization. By accomplishing in one surgery what traditionally takes multiple sessions, he has dramatically streamlined the transition process for his patients. It's no surprise that he has been called "the best facial feminization surgeon in the United States," and many in the LGBTQ+ and medical communities regard his techniques as among the best in the world.

