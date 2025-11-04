Dream Chasers Capital Group: Dream Chasers Encourages Carver Bancorp and All Shareholders to Help Support Victims of Hurricane Melissa

Urges others to join in solidarity by contacting a charity of your choice and make a donation to help support hurricane victims in Jamaica and the Caribbean.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / As many of you are aware by now, Hurricane Melissa struck Jamaica and the Caribbean as a catastrophic category 5 hurricane, leaving a trail of destruction and loss of lives.

Many survivors now face an immediate crisis of no food, water, electricity, shelter, and medical care, resulting in growing desperation for aid.

If you are yet to make a donation, we urge you to contact a charity of your choice (please do not send any donations to Dream Chasers) and donate to victims of this unimaginable human tragedy.

Your donations, no matter how small, will make a significant difference and go a long way to help feed, provide shelter, medicine, and food to those most affected, including children and the elderly.

Hurricane Melissa brought great devastation to Jamaica and the Caribbean. As the human suffering continues, Carver has an opportunity to show leadership by helping those affected.

To accomplish this, Dream Chasers encourages Carver's CEO and board to urgently:

Launch a Hurricane Melissa relief donation drive on the bank's website and across all social media channels.

Coordinate relief efforts with financial partners like JP Morgan, charities and religious organizations (many of whom are banking clients) to drive efforts around logistics, cash, emergency medical and food supplies, hygiene kits, temporary shelter and other needs to help hurricane victims.

Designate all 7 NYC bank branches as locations to drop food, toys, and other donated supplies.

Greg Lewis, Chief Executive Officer of Dream Chasers, said, "As a Jamaican and a person of Caribbean decent, it is heartbreaking seeing the scale of destruction and human suffering, especially children. I encourage you to give what you can. If you cannot afford to give, then send your blessings!"

Jamaica is a small country but has managed to gain the admiration of the world over through its message of peace and love for each other, the spirit of reggae music, sports heroics on the biggest stages, and a place where millions of tourists love to visit each year. We Encourage visitors who came to the island to help restore the beauty they once enjoyed.

Urgent mobilization of relief efforts is essential to deliver emergency aid, protect lives, and start the long process of rebuilding.

Dream Chasers invites you to join it in making donations to the following (or other) charities to aid the victims of hurricane Melissa.

www.FoodForThe PoorJa.org

www.GlobalEmpowermentMissiom.org

Disclaimer: Dream Chasers has not coordinated with any of the charities mentioned and has no prior, current or future agreements or financial relationships with any of such charity. Dream Chasers is not accepting any donations.

PLEASE DO NOT SEND ANY DONATIONS TO DREAM CHASERS.

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and find a charity where your gift will have the most direct help on victims affected.

