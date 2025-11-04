Titans Medicare Inc: Finitex Launches New Professional Disposable Gloves

Finitex launches a new generation of FDA-compliant disposable gloves on November 5, 2025, trusted by the healthcare, food service, and beauty industries for their protection, comfort, and tactile sensitivity.

CHINO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Finitex medical-grade nitrile exam gloves meet FDA standards, offering latex-free, powder-free protection suitable for clinical, dental, and laboratory use. Their 4 Mil thickness and micro-textured fingertips provide reliable grip and dexterity for precise, sensitive procedures. The hypoallergenic nitrile material minimizes irritation even during long wear.

"We engineered Finitex gloves to balance barrier protection with tactile feel," said a Finitex spokesperson. "In healthcare, every detail matters. Our goal was to make protection feel effortless."

To celebrate the launch of the new Finitex nitrile gloves offering the following promotional pricing:

1000pcs - 4mil Blue Nitrile Gloves $59.99 (Reg $79.99) - Code:BN20

1000pcs - 3.5mil Rose Red Nitrile Gloves $69.99 (Reg $99.99) - Code:RR20

1000pcs - 8mil Black Diamond Pattern Nitrile Gloves $109.99 (Reg $189.99) - Code:BD60

Food Service: Safety and Compliance at Every Step

In the food industry, hygiene and reliability are essential. Finitex food-safe nitrile gloves comply with U.S. FDA food contact regulations and provide excellent puncture and oil resistance, making them ideal for kitchens, catering, and food processing.

Unlike vinyl or latex options, Finitex nitrile gloves maintain their structural integrity under extended use, reducing glove waste and improving workflow efficiency.

"Food handlers rely on gloves that don't tear, slip, or contaminate," the spokesperson added. "Finitex delivers reliability that professionals can trust during every shift."

Beauty and Wellness: Designed for Touch and Expression

For stylists, estheticians, and tattoo artists, precision and comfort define performance. Finitex's 3 Mil and 5 Mil nitrile glove lines offer flexibility, control, and tactile sensitivity for handling dyes, pigments, or cosmetic products.

The Rose Red 3 Mil Beauty Series provides lightweight comfort and chemical resistance for salon professionals, while the Black 5 Mil Industrial Series offers durability and sleek aesthetics favored by tattoo and grooming experts.

Commitment to Sustainability and Ethical Production

Finitex gloves are manufactured in ISO 9001 and CE-certified facilities, upholding rigorous global quality and ethical standards. The company also integrates eco-efficient production and packaging methods to minimize environmental impact.

"Sustainability and safety are not opposing goals-they're part of the same vision," said the Finitex representative. "Our responsibility is to protect people and the planet simultaneously."

About FINITEX:

Founded in 2017, Finitex is a U.S.-based brand of Titans Medicare Inc., specializing in high-performance nitrile disposable gloves for professionals in healthcare, foodservice, beauty, and industrial fields. Finitex products meet international standards, including FDA ertifications. The company operates in North America, the EU, China, and Thailand, employing over 1,000 people across four global locations.

