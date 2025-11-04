Guiding Stars Licensing Company LLC: Guiding Stars: Stretch Your Grocery Budget

Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

by Allison Stowell

SCARBOROUGH, ME / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Shopping on a budget is about more than just checking your store's weekly flyer or buying bulk items. It's also about dollar-stretching strategies that begin before you even enter the store.

Check Your Calendar

Review your calendar while curating your weekly list. Do you have longer days that will make it hard to prepare dinner? Or rushed mornings with less time to make breakfast or pack lunch? Planning ahead will help you streamline your week and shop for food that matches your household needs. Take it a step further by evaluating what you already have on hand and what's expiring. Then plan a menu that includes recipes with similar ingredients and food that works for more than one meal. I highly recommend using cooking strategies that make it easier to bring these goals together.

Home Chef Habits

Keep your own cooking habits in mind to spend less and reduce waste. I recommend shopping like it's the end of a long day, you're tired, and maybe not too interested in cooking. What would you like to be able to prepare quickly? What will help you easily assemble a nutritious plate? Look for affordable, convenient options. But also keep in mind that sometimes spending a bit more now means spending less later. For example, pre-washed greens or a rotisserie chicken may cost a bit more than other options. But they may save you money outside of the store because you'll be less likely to pick up last-minute meals or takeout. And don't forget that the pre-washed greens and rotisserie chicken will likely provide more than just one meal.

More Affordable

It's true that food prices have been increasing at a higher rate than in previous years. There are many reasons for this, including increased supply chain and labor costs, weather impacts, and other factors. Try to shop for foods that haven't been as impacted by inflation or rising food prices, like beans, grains, frozen vegetables, seasonal produce, root vegetables, and peanut butter. Luckily these are all versatile foods that are convenient to have on hand.

Seek Stars

Savvy shopping means choosing affordable, nutrient-dense foods. While this may be a new lens to view your food expenses through, it's an approach that ultimately saves you money. Look for Guiding Stars icons on shelf tags to locate nutrient-dense foods in the store, ones with more vitamins, minerals, fiber, and whole grains. And be sure to consider the amount of protein a food contains. Some protein-rich foods (like eggs) have risen in cost. But compared to other protein-rich foods, or less nutritious options, they're still a more affordable way to consume balanced nutrition.

Unit Price

The best way to save money at the supermarket is with the unit price. You'll find it in the small orange box on the shelf tag, enabling you to compare products based on the cost per unit (such as an ounce). Using the unit price helps you save and makes it easier to compare products that come in different sizes. When we fill our cart with products with lower unit prices, we spend less per serving.

Looking to save more this summer? Check out these tips for grilling on a budget.

About Guiding Stars

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.

