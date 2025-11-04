Del Mar, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Harbinger Research, LLC an independent equity research firm with a focus on the small cap and microcap stocks, announced today that it has published a new research report on American Diversified Holdings Corporation/GlucoGuard (OTCID: ADHC).

The report includes a valuation analysis, multi-year financial forecast model, and a value estimate of the Company and its shares. The report puts a fully diluted price target of .012 equivalent to a $43 million enterprise valuation, assuming full dilution for required developmental capital at the current stock price. As the stock price increases, the dilution would decline accordingly raising the price target. Currently, ADHC is working with Investment Partners on Capital Formation that will benefit the enterprise valuation model utilizing non-dilutive or controlled dilutive financial models.

As the development process continues further Intellectual Property filings with the USPTO is anticipated further enhancing GlucoGuards' valuation proposition.

A main catalyst for GlucoGuards valuation will be fully described in future releases with a full analysis of the artificial intelligence and predictive learning aspect of the Bio Tracking and recording of blood Glucose levels.

2023-06-02 American Diversified Holdings Corp. Coverage Initiation Report

"Management views the $43 M enterprise value to be conservative due to ability of the GlucoGuard technology to meet the unmet need of hypoglycemia and the severe problems of "Death in Bed", commented ADHC. "Additionally, this report does not incorporate GlucoGuards' AI and Predictive learning software components and related IP due to its developing nature," concluded ADHC.

Key Aspects of the Report

537mm Diabetic Patients Worldwide.

37 mm Diabetic Patients In the US.

3.7 Type 1 Diabetics in the US.

190k to 380K Potential Patients in the US.

a potential market of $360 MM to $720MM in revenues.

The company announced today that it has filed the annual year end disclosure for the period ending 7-31-25. Please refer to www.OtcMarkets.com.

Shareholders should anticipate and consistent stream of announcements on these developments and more in the near future.

About Harbinger Research, LLC

Harbinger Research, LLC is one of a new breed of issuer-sponsored research boutiques, providing unbiased equity research coverage to smaller issuers that cannot attract research coverage from traditional brokerage firm's research departments. Our mission is to help both investors and public issuers by improving the availability of issuer information and by providing sound, unbiased analysis of our issuer clients' businesses, industries, and current market valuation.

The policies of Harbinger Research, LLC require that all personnel strictly adhere to the CFA Institute's Code of Ethics and Standards of Professional Conduct, and its Best Practice Guidelines Governing Analyst / Corporate Issuer Relations. Please see www.cfainstitute.org for more information.

To view our disclosures and disclaimers, or for more information, visit www.harbingerresearch.com.

Harbinger Research, LLC Brian Connell, CFA Senior Research Analyst brian@harbingerresearch.com.

ABOUT GLUCOGUARD

GlucoGuard, a Division of American Diversified Holdings Corporation is a patent-pending nocturnal glucose monitoring and delivery system for diabetic patients. The system helps prevent the dangerous effects of low blood sugar during sleep, including the potentially fatal "Death in Bed" phenomenon. Collaborating with a leading U.S. research university, a prominent biomedical engineering firm, and a major CGM company, GlucoGuard is at the forefront of diabetes management technology.

For more information, visit: www.GlucoGuardSleep.com.

