Sunflower Labs, creator of the Beehive autonomous security drone system, today announced three major milestones that cement its leadership in aerial security: nationwide FAA approval to operate beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) across the United States, the launch of an interactive property configuration tool, and the close of a $16 million Series B funding round led by Sequoia Capital.

Sunflower Labs Bee

In the past year, Sunflower Labs more than doubled its customer base and increased the number of autonomous patrols tenfold-all while maintaining an exemplary FAA-reviewed safety record. By integrating advanced robotics and autonomy into security, Sunflower Labs is enabling faster response times, reducing reliance on guard labor, and setting a new benchmark for safety and compliance in the industry.

FAA nationwide approval: Approved to operate across 99% of the U.S.

Sunflower Labs worked closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to secure a performance-based Certificate of Waiver or Authorization, granting nationwide approval to operate the Beehive system within defined safety parameters. This authorization allows customers to legally operate BVLOS flights, fly over people and vehicles, and operate in low-visibility conditions-without requiring case-by-case approval.

The framework anticipates the FAA's proposed Part 108 rules for routine BVLOS operations, ensuring Sunflower Labs and its customers are fully compliant today and prepared for tomorrow's regulatory environment.

"Through extensive collaboration with the FAA, we've secured authorizations that let us operate safely and legally across nearly every location in the United States," said Alex Pachikov, co-founder and CEO of Sunflower Labs. "Our customers can deploy the Beehive with confidence that they're ahead of the curve in both safety and compliance."

'Design your system' interactive property configuration tool

Sunflower Labs has launched a new online tool that lets customers design and preview how the Beehive system would operate on their property. Available at sunflower-labs.com, the tool enables users to:

Enter an address and map property boundaries

Place Hives and visualize drone coverage

Preview response times across the site

Add remote operator services for piloting and monitoring

Submit configurations for expert review and recommendations

This interactive tool makes it simple and transparent to see the value of autonomous security before purchase-whether protecting a private estate, managing commercial properties, or securing industrial infrastructure.

Practical AI, purpose-built for autonomous security

The Beehive system goes beyond being a "flying camera" with AI designed for autonomy and reliability. Its features include:

Object detection tracking: Identifies people, vehicles, and animals, and can actively follow people in real time

Risk and anomaly detection: Flags hazards such as fire, leaks, break-in tools, or weapons

Dynamic repositioning: Adjusts flight paths to maintain visibility while avoiding obstacles

Thermal visual intelligence: Detects threats day or night, in all weather conditions

Privacy-first design: Blurs sensitive areas in real time while preserving security insights

Every feature is tested for reliability, repeatability, and practical use-ensuring customers gain actionable insights, not experimental tech.

$16M Series B funding to scale worldwide and deepen integrations

Sunflower Labs also announced the close of a $16 million Series B round led by Sequoia Capital, with participation from Alarm.com, DRONE FUND, Gentian Investments, Wakestream Ventures, Atlas Ventures, and Daybreak Ventures. This funding will accelerate AI development, expand deployments in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America, and deepen integrations with platforms like Alarm.com, making the Beehive system available to its extensive dealer network.

"Large high-value sites, such as factories, distribution centers, and warehouses, require comprehensive security coverage. Alex and team have engineered an elegant solution that augments traditional security by fusing autonomous drones with computer vision to rapidly detect and deter threats," said Roelof Botha, Managing Partner at Sequoia Capital. "We're proud to partner with Sunflower Labs as they enhance existing security measures with autonomous precision."

About Sunflower Labs

Sunflower Labs builds autonomous security systems that combine precision hardware with intelligent software. The Beehive system is used across residential estates, commercial campuses, and critical industrial sites to deliver smarter, safer protection-without the overhead of traditional patrols.

