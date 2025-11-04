Global Research Shows Rising Costs and Inefficiencies are Factors in Adoption as Enterprises Seek to Close Gaps Between Insight and Action

AeraHUB 25 At AeraHUB 25 NYC, the global summit on decision intelligence, Aera Technology announced findings from a new IDC study revealing that AI and decision intelligence adoption is reshaping how enterprises operate, plan, and compete. The sponsored research marks a clear inflection point as organizations move beyond AI for analysis to deploying intelligent systems that bridge the gap between insight and action redefining performance and resilience.

Underscoring this shift, 88% of enterprises have either implemented or plan to pilot decision intelligence initiatives to transform how decisions are made and executed. Most enterprises surveyed are using AI to support decisions (84%) either selectively or broadly and 40% view AI agents as key to accelerating speed, scale, and impact.

Several factors are driving this acceleration. Decision intelligence has matured, the technology has proven its value, and adoption is expanding as agentic AI speeds time-to-value enabling connected, intelligent decision-making.

"We're at a clear inflection point as companies adopt, scale, and choose to run their operations with decision intelligence," said Fred Laluyaux, Co-Founder, President, and CEO of Aera Technology. "The technology is proven, customers are scaling it, and the ecosystem is ready. Decision intelligence is rapidly becoming the new operating model for the AI-powered enterprise and today at AeraHUB, we're showcasing what comes next: the rise of agentic decision intelligence."

The IDC White Paper, "Accelerating enterprise decision intelligence with AI agents," examines how organizations are connecting data, analytics, and automation across six core decision-making competencies data acquisition and organization, data analysis, simulation, decision recommendation, decision execution, and continuous learning. The analysis also segmented participating companies into four groups with "leaders" defined as those that have fully connected and automated most of these competencies, and others at various stages of maturity.

"Decision intelligence has become a strategic imperative for organizations navigating increasingly complex and dynamic business environments," said Megha Kumar, Research Vice President, Analytics and AI, IDC. "Enterprises that embrace AI-powered decision intelligence are achieving greater agility, innovation, and competitive advantage. The path forward requires intentional transformation investing in technologies that unify decision workflows, fostering a culture of trust and data and AI literacy, and redefining human and AI agent collaboration."

Top Findings from the IDC Study

AI and decision intelligence gain momentum: Nearly nine in ten enterprises (88%) have either implemented or plan to pilot decision intelligence initiatives to transform how decisions are made and executed. Among leaders, over 70% have deployed decision intelligence in one or more functions.

Nearly nine in ten enterprises (88%) have either implemented or plan to pilot decision intelligence initiatives to transform how decisions are made and executed. Among leaders, over 70% have deployed decision intelligence in one or more functions. AI becomes core to enterprise operations: More than 80% of organizations (83%) are already on an AI transformation journey, deploying AI selectively or broadly to enhance decision-making speed, quality, and accountability.

More than 80% of organizations (83%) are already on an AI transformation journey, deploying AI selectively or broadly to enhance decision-making speed, quality, and accountability. AI agents emerge as key enablers: 40% of respondents view AI agents as critical to advancing decision intelligence, signaling a move toward more autonomous, agent-assisted decision-making. Within the next 18-24 months, over 25% expect AI agents to make routine decisions, and nearly 20% expect them to manage most decisions under human oversight.

40% of respondents view AI agents as critical to advancing decision intelligence, signaling a move toward more autonomous, agent-assisted decision-making. Within the next 18-24 months, over 25% expect AI agents to make routine decisions, and nearly 20% expect them to manage most decisions under human oversight. Operational pressures drive adoption: More than 40% of enterprises cited rising operational costs and inefficiencies as a primary motivator for adopting decision intelligence reinforcing its value in improving responsiveness, planning cadence, and resilience.

More than 40% of enterprises cited rising operational costs and inefficiencies as a primary motivator for adopting decision intelligence reinforcing its value in improving responsiveness, planning cadence, and resilience. Benefits are clear: Leaders in the study outperformed across all major metrics. Nearly 80% report improved customer satisfaction and loyalty, compared with 61% of organizations where decision-making is less connected and automated. IDC found that connecting the full decision-making loop from data to action yields greater speed, consistency, and measurable business value.

Survey Methodology

The IDC global study was conducted between June and August 2025 with senior IT and business executives (Director-level and above, including CIOs, CTOs, CDAOs, VPs, and other functional leaders) in technology, supply chain, and operations across 311 organizations in 11 countries and six industries.

Learn More

Watch AeraHUB 25 NYC highlights here and access the full IDC survey results in the white paper, "Accelerating enterprise decision intelligence with AI agents

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the leader in decision intelligence and creator of Aera, the first decision intelligence agent. Aera understands how your business works, makes real-time recommendations, takes action, and learns from every decision. By empowering enterprises to optimize and automate decisions, Aera enables greater sustainability, intelligence, and efficiency. Learn more at www.aeratechnology.com.

Source: IDC White Paper, sponsored by Aera Technology, "Accelerating enterprise decision intelligence with AI agents," Doc US53891725, November 2025.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104355896/en/

Contacts:

Zoe Kine

Aera Technology

Email: Zoe.kine@aeratechnology.com

Ph: 415-497-5285