MetricStream, the global market leader in governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), today announced that it has been named a leader in the 2026 Chartis RiskTech100® report. The only GRC company in the top 20, MetricStream, was ranked #12, alongside global financial services leaders including Moody's, SAS, Oracle, FIS, Nasdaq, S&P Global, FICO, and Bloomberg.

MetricStream was also recognized as a Category Leader in three GRC solution categories: Enterprise GRC, GRC Analytics, and GRC Audit.

MetricStream scored highly in the key assessment criteria of Functionality, Core Technology, Strategy, Customer Satisfaction, Market Presence, and Innovation, earning the following rankings:

Top 3 of 100 in Strategy, a testament to MetricStream's AI-first Connected GRC strategy and leadership in the risk management industry.

a testament to MetricStream's AI-first Connected GRC strategy and leadership in the risk management industry. Top 3 of 100 in Customer Satisfaction, underscoring MetricStream's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to enterprise customers and consistently exceeding expectations in addressing their GRC and risk management requirements.

underscoring MetricStream's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional value to enterprise customers and consistently exceeding expectations in addressing their GRC and risk management requirements. #1 Category Leader in Enterprise GRC and Audit: For the second consecutive year, MetricStream has been recognized as the category leader in Enterprise GRC and Audit, reaffirming its enduring leadership and excellence in these vital domains.

"Our strong showing in the Chartis RiskTech100® 2026, in both strategy and category leadership and as the only pure-play GRC provider in the top 20, is a powerful validation of MetricStream's AI-first GRC strategy and market leadership," said Gaurav Kapoor, Co-Founder and Vice Chairman, MetricStream. "These rankings reflect the strength of our strategy and our continued focus on simplifying GRC for a world that demands speed, resilience, and intelligence."

RiskTech100® 2026 is the latest edition of Chartis Research's comprehensive and independent study of the world's foremost risk and compliance technology providers. The report is widely regarded as the industry's most trusted benchmark for evaluating performance, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Companies are ranked based on a composite overall score that evaluates functionality, core technology, strategy, customer satisfaction, market presence, and innovation.

The RiskTech100® 2026 highlights MetricStream's commitment to advancing connected, insightful, and intelligent GRC solutions that help organizations navigate increasing regulatory complexity, emerging risks, and digital disruption.

"We are thrilled by Chartis's recognition, particularly our #3 ranking in customer satisfaction," said Marc Levine, CEO, MetricStream. "It underscores our deep commitment to delivering exceptional value and outcomes for our customers. By combining AI-driven risk intelligence with deep domain expertise, MetricStream continues to push the boundaries of modern GRC."

Read the Chartis RiskTech100® 2026: Ranking and Award Winners here.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global risk technology market. Covering the enterprise risk management and governance, risk and compliance technology markets, Chartis provides in-depth analysis on industry trends, vendors, and end-user requirements. More information is available at: https://www.chartis-research.com

About MetricStream Inc.

MetricStream simplifies Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) with purpose-built AI-first Risk, Compliance, Audit, Cyber GRC, Third-party Risk, and Resilience products on a single low-code no-code GRC cloud platform. Trusted by over 1 million GRC professionals across 35+ countries, our industry-specific products and AI agents help businesses successfully manage audits, avoid compliance violations and fines, reduce risk exposure, and strengthen resilience. MetricStream is headquartered in San Jose, California, with operations and offices around the globe. Learn more at www.metricstream.com.

Follow MetricStream on LinkedIn, Facebook andX

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104389241/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Patricia A. McParland

Vice President, Marketing

pr@metricstream.com