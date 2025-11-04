International Medical Group (IMG): IMG Announces Winner of First Student Journey Scholarship

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IMG (International Medical Group) is excited to announce Susana Yeboah, a freshman nursing student at East Tennessee State University, as the winner of its inaugural Student Journey Scholarship.

Launched earlier this year, the Student Journey Scholarship is designed to support international students pursuing higher education in the United States. Yeboah, a citizen of Ghana, will receive a $5,000 scholarship to help fund her academic journey as she works toward her dream of a life dedicated to caring for others.

"This scholarship will make a meaningful difference in helping me continue my studies and stay focused on my goals," said Yeboah. "Beyond the financial support, it's deeply encouraging to know that others believe in my potential and the path I'm pursuing."

To apply for IMG's Student Journey Scholarship, applicants were asked to submit a 500-word essay or 3-minute video describing their journey that led them to pursue higher education in the United States and how this education will help them achieve their personal and professional goals.

"With the launch of the Student Journey Scholarship, it's inspiring to see the many ways international students are pursuing higher education in the U.S. and making a meaningful impact in the world around them," said Justin Poehler, IMG Chief Commercial Officer. "We're honored to support Susana as our first scholarship winner, and we look forward to investing in more students like her."

Through the Student Journey Scholarship program, IMG will be awarding funds to one student per Fall and Spring semester, and each winner will receive $5,000. Entries for the 2026 Spring semester scholarship will be accepted January 1-March 31, 2026.

To learn more about the Student Journey Scholarship, visit www.imglobal.com/student-journey-scholarship.

