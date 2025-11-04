Metabolon, Inc.: Metabolon Powers Largest-Ever Veteran Metabolomics Study with Global Discovery Panel

Metabolon to Support Landmark Million Veteran Program 62,000-sample Dataset Advancing Veteran Health and Multiomics Research

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions advancing a wide variety of life science research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced that Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel, capable of identifying up to 5,400 annotated biochemicals in a biological sample, was selected to provide biomarker analysis for the Million Veteran Program's (MVP) 62,000-sample global population health dataset.

Launched by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs in 2011, the Million Veteran Program is a landmark initiative exploring how genetics, lifestyle, military service, and environmental exposures affect health. With over one million enrolled veterans as of November 2023, MVP collects biospecimens, health surveys, and electronic medical records to power a secure, diverse, and expansive multiomics database. Veteran-focused research provides a window into the health effects of extreme stress, environmental exposures, and service-related conditions, with findings that can inform broader public health strategies and therapeutic development.

"Metabolomics has become an essential element in modern multiomics research, with utilization of metabolomics data in population health studies accelerating worldwide," said Greg Michelotti, Director of Population Health at Metabolon. "Inclusion of metabolomics data is particularly vital for veteran populations, who are often exposed to unique stressors, toxins, and trauma that can only be measured through metabolomics research."

Ro Hastie, CEO of Metabolon, emphasized the significance of the milestone: "We began this partnership with MVP in 2019. Today, researchers can finally access this enormous metabolomics dataset and analyze it alongside genomic, proteomic, and clinical data. This opens the door to discoveries that will benefit veterans and the wider population."

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research and complement other 'omics' technologies. With 25 years of experience, 15,000+ client projects, 4,000+ scientific publication references, and ISO 9001:2015, CLIA, and CAP certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is powered by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable multiomics solutions, including metabolomics and lipidomics, that support customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic and external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers, enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

