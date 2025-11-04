Calculex Inc: Calculex Announces Enhanced RIPR Model 1401, Expanding Capabilities of a Proven, Fielded Recorder for Modern Defense and Aerospace Platforms

LAS CRUCES, N.M., Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calculex, a Spectra Defense Technologies Business Unit, announced new enhancements to its Recorder, Integrated Processor Router ("RIPR") Model 1401, a compact and customizable recorder engineered to support next-generation aircraft, ground vehicles, and naval platforms.

The latest enhancements include AES-256 Data-At-Rest (DAR) encryption on a 1TB CFast module, providing advanced security and expanded storage capacity for sensitive mission data. This capability is available as an upgrade for existing RIPR 1401 systems, allowing customers to enable DAR functionality through a simple firmware update and drive replacement without needing to purchase a new system.

Building on the proven success of the current 1401 system, these updates introduce expanded interface options and customer-driven features to meet evolving mission and maintenance requirements across defense and commercial platforms.

Roughly the size of a smartphone, the RIPR 1401 delivers the same power and functionality as larger recorders in a rugged, lightweight design. Its modular, stackable architecture allows customers to tailor configurations for specific missions while maintaining Calculex's standard for reliability and interoperability.

"Our existing RIPR 1401 has been successfully integrated across a wide range of platforms, and these enhancements further expand its flexibility across both defense and commercial applications," said Tony Bencomo, Interim Vice President and General Manager, Calculex. "These updates reflect our continued partnership with customers who needed additional configuration options and new interface capabilities to enable broader mission and maintenance data collection, including failure-rate monitoring for commercial aircraft."

The RIPR 1401 enhancements were shaped by direct feedback from customers across the defense and aerospace ecosystem. Its updated, customizable design supports a wide range of platforms, including the F-15, F-16, B-52, and other advanced military aircraft, as well as allied and commercial airborne platforms. The system also meets the needs of ground vehicles and naval vessels that require compact, highly capable data capture in demanding environments.

More than 100 existing Model 1401 recorders are currently integrated on military test aircraft across multiple U.S. and allied programs, demonstrating the system's versatility, proven performance, and reliability in operational settings.

Tested and qualified for MIL-STD-810, 461, and 704 specifications, the RIPR 1401 performs in extreme conditions across all domains. For defense and coalition users, it offers secure, encrypted storage to protect sensitive mission information. The recorder is fully compliant with IRIG 106, the Department of Defense's open standard for digital flight data recording and playback-a standard Calculex helped develop and continues to support within the test and evaluation community.

Key Features

The enhanced RIPR 1401 Part Number 0920023 has been configured with 3 stackable modules to provide 8-channels of RS422 or Single Ended PCM, 8 Channels of MIL-STD 1553 Bus, and 8 Channels of SD video. It also adds optional GPS receiver to provide time synchronization. All models - 1401, 1402 and 1403 - include Data-at-Rest solutions.

A major enhancement to the system is the integration of AES-256 DAR encryption on a 1TB CFast module. This addition provides robust, defense-grade protection for mission data while also expanding onboard storage capacity, allowing operators to securely capture and retain larger volumes of flight, maintenance, and mission information. Existing 1401 systems can achieve full DAR capability through a simple update, preserving the value of currently fielded systems. This enhancement also strengthens compliance with U.S. and allied data protection standards and delivers greater flexibility for both defense and commercial applications.

The baseline controller also includes 2 channels of 1Gbps Ethernet, 2 Channels PCM, 2 Analog Audio, and Discrete I/O, 1 Mil-Std 1553 Bus, and 2 PCM outputs for Ch 4 or Ch 7 TM Downlink or Ethernet Over Serial Streaming. The Ethernet and serial interfaces support real-time system monitoring, routing adjustments, and link-speed configuration. Ethernet can be used to real time evaluate your signals with Ethernet Publish. Designed for integrated sensor system recording and real-time mission data management, the 1401 supports EO/IR, radar, electronic warfare, and flight test instrumentation as well as training, mission debrief, and command-and-control applications.

For nearly four decades, Calculex has been trusted by the U.S. military, allied forces, and major aerospace manufacturers for systems that are reliable, customizable, and field-proven. Each Calculex system is designed to evolve, allowing customers to add new capabilities without redesigning their architecture. The company's recorders are known for interoperability across platforms, rapid customization through modular design, mission assurance through rigorous testing, and lifecycle value that reduces ownership costs by extending platform longevity.

Availability

The enhanced RIPR Model 1401 is available for U.S., allied, and commercial customers through Calculex and authorized distributors. Secure and program-specific configurations can be tailored to meet platform requirements.

For more information, visit https://www.calculex.com/product/ripr-model-1401-recorder/

About Calculex

Calculex, a business unit of Spectra Defense Technologies, delivers high speed, high capacity, and high-resolution mission computing solutions for defense applications across air, land, and sea. With more than 30 years of proven performance, Calculex specializes in field programmable data and video recorders that capture, process, and route mission critical information with precision and reliability. Guided by a commitment to partnership and performance, Calculex provides ruggedized, customizable systems built to meet today's mission demands while remaining adaptable for the needs of tomorrow.

About Spectra Defense Technologies

Spectra Defense Technologies (Spectra) is a global provider of leading C5ISR solutions for aerospace and defense customers. With over 30 years of proven performance and differentiated expertise, we deliver fully integrated mission systems, data recorders, secure networking, edge computing, robust data-at-rest encryption and advanced visualization that capture, process, and display mission-critical data across air, land, sea, and space. Backed by engineering, sales, and production teams in North America and Europe, Spectra combines global reach with agile innovation to meet evolving end-user needs with speed and precision. Guided by a culture of innovation and deep customer partnership, we build enduring trust through open-architecture designs, technical excellence, and resilient systems designed to meet today's mission needs and anticipate tomorrow's demands for the U.S. DoD, NATO, European defense organizations, and allied partners worldwide. Visit spectradefense.tech to learn more.

