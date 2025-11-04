NRGene Canada Enters Commercial Production with First Long-Term Supply Agreement for MaxBSF

SASKATOON, SK, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NRGene Canada has signed its first commercial supply agreement for MaxBSF larvae, marking the company's transition from R&D to full-scale commercial operations in the Black Soldier Fly industry.

The agreement establishes NRGene Canada as the newest supplier of one-day-old MaxBSF larvae to Infinite Harvest Technologies Inc (IHT), a Canadian CleanTech company launching its innovative Bugs4Rent technology which uses BSFL to upcycle AgriFood waste into sustainable, high-value products for animal and soil nutrition. Under the partnership, IHT will scale their waste processing capacity, adding MaxBSF as its primary Canadian supplier by 2026, scaling from initial trial volumes that began earlier this year.

Performance That Changes the Economics

MaxBSF is a novel, naturally bred strain developed by NRGene Canada through the selective crossbreeding of multiple BSF lines sourced globally. The strain was created by identifying and combining progenies with distinct performance advantages for industrial-scale production-a process accelerated by NRGene's proprietary AI-driven genomics platform.

Extensive trials across multiple commercial environments have demonstrated:

50-150% faster growth compared to standard BSF lines

compared to standard BSF lines 7-8 day production cycles versus the industry standard of 14 days

versus the industry standard of 14 days Better adaptation to diverse feed mixes

Improved feed conversion efficiency - producing more larval biomass per unit of feed

- producing more larval biomass per unit of feed 97% survival rate after two weeks in suspension - critical for logistics and scale

These results represent more than incremental improvement. By cutting production time in half, MaxBSF fundamentally alters the operational capacity and economics of BSF facilities without requiring additional infrastructure, transforming the entire BSF market.

From Genomics to Commercial Scale

The commercial launch follows the completion of NRGene Canada's Saskatoon-based production facility in January 2025. The facility serves as both a commercial hub and a continued research and development facility for advancing BSF genetics.

To meet growing demand, NRGene Canada is building a second production facility in Alberta, with 20 times the production capacity of its current Saskatoon operation, positioning the company to serve large-scale commercial partnerships across North America. The facility is scheduled to begin operations in early 2026.

"Every farm animal has undergone natural genetic improvements to meet growing demand and improve farmer profitability. We've achieved exactly that for BSF," said Gil Ronen, CEO of NRGene "MaxBSF enables every BSF farm to double its productivity without any infrastructure adjustments. Our partners can now process twice the volume in the same footprint, turning organic waste into high-value protein more efficiently than was possible before. That makes existing insect farms more profitable and makes insect farming more attractive to new players."

"We've been working with MaxBSF larvae for several months, and the performance is exceptional," said Luis Ortiz, CEO of Infinite Harvest Technologies Inc. "On-site AgriFood waste upcycling requires an affordable, efficient, and reliable solution - that's what we provide. With MaxBSF and our partnership with NRGene Canada, we can process twice the waste and produce twice the protein, which directly reduces the required on-farm investment and footprint. The speed, survival rates, and consistency give us the confidence to scale, knowing we're working with genetics that can support that growth."

The agreement establishes MaxBSF as a proven commercial solution and positions NRGene Canada to support industry partners scaling BSF operations across North America.

About NRGene Canada

NRGene Canada, a subsidiary of NRGene Ltd. (TASE: NRGN), develops and commercializes elite Black Soldier Fly (BSF) genetics through advanced AI-driven genomics to optimize the conversion of organic waste into high-value insect protein. Based in Saskatchewan, the company collaborates with industry partners to support the growth of sustainable protein production across North America. NRGene Canada's MaxBSF strain sets a new performance benchmark for speed, resilience, and feed conversion efficiency in commercial BSF production.

nrgenecanada.com

About Infinite Harvest Technologies

Infinite Harvest Technologies is revolutionizing AgriFood waste with an innovative Bugs4Rent technology. Located in Niagara Ontario, the company uses Black Soldier Fly Larvae to upcycle plant and animal byproducts into high-density feed and Frassilizer. The Bugs4Rent system shifts the paradigm from centralized waste disposal methods-like landfilling, composting, anaerobic digestion and land application - to a decentralized, modular, and data-driven approach that empowers on-site upcycling and closed-loop resource recovery making for happy pets, healthy soils and more profitable farms.

www.bugs4rent.com

