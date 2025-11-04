The new nickel-zinc (NiZn) battery cabinet provides support for high-intensity AI pulses while also offering traditional IT backup within a compact footprint.From ESS News ZincFive, the Oregon-based nickel-zinc battery specialist, has announced the upcoming release of its latest innovation, BC 2 AI - a UPS battery cabinet engineered to meet the unique power demands of artificial intelligence workloads while continuing to support traditional IT backup in a single, compact system. Described by the company as the latest advancement in its BC Series, BC 2 AI is touted as the industry's first AI-optimized ...

