Antea Group Partners With TagEvac To Revolutionize Emergency Evacuation Across Low-Risk and High-Risk Work Environments

ST PAUL, MN / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Antea Group, a global environment, health, safety, and sustainability consulting firm, today announced a strategic partnership with TagEvac, a leading provider of innovative emergency evacuation systems and training. This collaboration will integrate TagEvac's simple, reliable, and accountable evacuation solution into Antea Group's Emergency Preparedness and Response services, significantly bolstering our clients' emergency readiness across diverse risk environments and facility types.

Emergency preparedness is a critical component of a robust EHS program, but due in large part to hybrid working models, traditional methods of assuring safe evacuation often fall short in modern workplaces. The TagEvac system directly addresses this challenge by providing a fast, visual, and no-tech method to ensure buildings are cleared safely and effectively during an emergency.

"We are thrilled to partner with TagEvac to bring their proven solution to our clients," said Keith Knoke, Executive Vice President of Solutions and Innovation. "Emergency Preparedness is more than just a regulatory requirement; it is a fundamental commitment to employee safety. TagEvac's system provides a tangible, easy-to-use tool that gives our clients a solution to emergency evacuations in a hybrid working environment, removes the challenges related to technology-based solutions and, most importantly, provides peace of mind that an emergency evacuation solution is in place, regardless of language spoken or the time or location of the event. This partnership is a natural extension of our mission to deliver fit-for-purpose EHS solutions that work in the real world."

This partnership is an impactful tool to augment Antea Group's Emergency Preparedness service offerings. By incorporating the TagEvac solution, Antea Group is empowering clients to:

Solve for Hybrid Work Environments: The system does not rely on an on-site, dedicated emergency response team, making it the ideal solution for workplaces with a flexible or hybrid workforce.

Establish a Consistent Global Process: The TagEvac methodology is universally understood, providing a consistent evacuation process across all of a client's global locations, regardless of language or culture.

Enhance Multi-Tenant Building Safety: The simple tagging system is highly effective in multi-tenant environments, providing a streamlined and accountable process for managing evacuations across multiple organizations.

Address Both Evacuation and Invacuation: The versatile solution can be used for both emergency evacuation and invacuation scenarios, offering a comprehensive tool for a variety of threats.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with Antea Group, a recognized global leader in EHS consulting," says Chris Whiting, Commercial Director for TagEvac. "By integrating our proven, accountable evacuation system with Antea Group's health and safety expertise, we are delivering a unified solution that represents a powerful step toward safer workplaces worldwide."

The integrated TagEvac solution is now available as part of Antea Group's Emergency Preparedness and RiskRight EHS services.

About Antea Group

Antea Group is an international engineering and environmental consulting firm specializing in full-service solutions in the fields of environment, infrastructure, urban planning, and water. By combining strategic thinking and multidisciplinary perspectives with technical expertise and pragmatism, we create effective solutions for our clients and their communities. We are a founding partner of Inogen Alliance, a global network of EHS&S consulting firms that provides seamless coverage to clients worldwide. Learn more at https://us.anteagroup.com.

About TagEvac

TagEvac is a world-leading emergency evacuation system and training provider. With a focus on simplicity, speed, and accountability, TagEvac's low-tech, high-impact solution provides a clear and proven method for confirming that buildings are evacuated. Their systems are trusted by organizations globally to bring consistency and best-practice compliance to emergency planning and training. For more information, visit https://www.tagevac.com

