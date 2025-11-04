Williamsburg-Based Faith Recovery Earns CARF Accreditation

Faith Recovery, a Williamsburg-based drug recovery program, recently earned a three-year accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities.

Faith Recovery, which has been operating since 1979, notes it has provided hope to individuals and families facing the devastation of addiction and has continually evolved to better serve the men and women in its care. That same hope now shines through a new milestone, it adds, as the organization announced it has officially received a three-year accreditation from CARF.

CARF accreditation is considered the gold standard in behavioral health and addiction recovery, according to the nonprofit. It recognizes organizations that meet rigorous international standards for quality, accountability and client-centered care.

"This achievement reflects our team's dedication to offering compassionate, high-quality treatment that helps people rebuild their lives," said Caroline Martin, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Compliance, who led the accreditation process.

"Our personal experiences and past struggles remind us of the importance of what we do," said Conor Yeomans, Chief Clinical Officer. "Being a nonprofit keeps us accountable to ensure funding stays focused on keeping the heart of the mission in everything we do. Our faith is our foundation that reminds us who we do it for, and CARF accreditation reinforces that how we offer these services matters. People-centered, quality care is of the utmost importance to us. Together, these elements of Faith Recovery hold us accountable to provide the highest level of care with compassion, heart, and hope for as many people and families as possible."

Yeomans has been with Faith Recovery since 2018. As a 2017 program graduate, the nonprofit said he feels a deep passion to help others experience the same freedom he has found through his own recovery and faith in Jesus Christ.

Like many of the people it serves, Faith Recovery said it has rebuilt something beautiful through humble beginnings and hard-fought moments, showcasing resilience and an unwavering belief that restoration is possible. It adds its mission remains clear: to rebuild lives, restore hope and establish purpose through faith-based recovery.

"It takes a village to provide a program like this," said Travis Hall, Chief Executive Officer. "We're deeply grateful for everyone who believed in us, for the men and women we serve each day, and above all, for God's grace that makes this work possible."

