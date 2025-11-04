E-3 Tech Announces Transformational Acquisition, Accelerating AI-Powered Growth Strategy in Multi-Trade Construction Services Vertical

E-3 Tech, backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Executes on Vision to Reshape Traditional Services Industries Through application of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Strategic M&A

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / E-3 Tech, LLC, backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), today announced a major milestone in its mission to transform traditional service businesses, through a powerful combination of applied artificial intelligence (AI) and programmatic M&A.

Sylvan Inc., E-3 Tech's flagship multi trade construction services platform, with participation from a16z,has closed a transformational deal with Andy J. Egan Co., Inc., a 100-year-old mechanical contracting industry leader based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

"The opportunity to execute a transformational growth strategy in the AI era is extraordinarily attractive," said Rudy Adolf, Founder and CEO of E-3 Tech. "application of AI gives entrepreneurs the ability to amplify their expertise to serve clients at an entirely new level. AI levels the playing field for family-owned medium sized businesses competing against the largest players in an industry"

The Investment Thesis

E-3 Tech is actively seeking to invest in US traditional services businesses across multiple sectors where tailwinds are driving above-average organic growth - companies that have strong management teams, solid customer relationships, and proven business models with attractive core economics, but have not yet harnessed the transformative power of technology and inorganic growth. Multi-trade construction services represent an ideal opportunity, with onshoring, reshoring, specialty manufacturing and demand for data centers forming the core of the re-industrialization of America.

"Never Turn Pilots into Passengers": An Entrepreneur and Client-Centric Approach

E-3 Tech's defining principle "We never turn pilots into passengers" - reflects a fundamental belief that entrepreneurial drive and autonomy are essential to unlocking long-term business value. E-3 Tech partners exclusively with mid-sized entrepreneurial management teams and family-owned businesses, providing capital, access to cutting-edge applied artificial intelligence (AI) technology, and strategic growth support while preserving operating autonomy and leadership. This approach ensures that the leaders who built successful businesses remain empowered to drive growth and innovation, while gaining access to leading resources and technologies.

Building the Future of Traditional Services Industries

In March 2025, E-3 Tech, invested in Sylvan with an ambitious growth vision. Eight months later, we are on our way to delivering on this vision with Sylvan closing a transformative deal with Andy J. Egan. "Our M&A strategy is bringing together highly successful entrepreneurial leaders in the multi-trade construction services industry under the leadership of Sylvan Group. With a combined scale of over $1 billion in revenues, our operating leaders will receive support from a strong Sylvan Group "spine" of shared services across core, growth and AI infrastructure and deep capital resources. Our partners will continue to retain entrepreneurial independence while benefiting from institutional-level growth support. Our operating leaders have substantial equity ownership in Sylvan Group, and this creates strong alignment in outcomes between our operators and investors" said Sukanya Kuruganti, Partner - Head of M&A and Portfolio Relationships at E-3 Tech

"Our approach to applied AI is unique and embraces three concepts - creating a unique best-in-class ontology and data lake in the multi-trade construction services space, leveraging owned and third-party AI tools and resources and lastly, our own Entrepreneur-In-Residence (EIR) program. With help from our partners at a16z, we have established a highly differentiated EIR program which allows us to attract successful technologists and former founders looking to build AI solutions for legacy industries" said Anita Venkiteswaran, Partner - Chief Strategist at E-3 Tech. "Jobotics (www.jobotics.ai) - our AI answer and action engine focused on transforming raw and fragmented construction project data into actionable insights is showing encouraging early results, helping project leaders and business executives make faster and better decisions."

About E-3 Tech, LLC

E-3 Tech, LLC is a private investment company, backed by Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), that invests in entrepreneurial management teams to drive growth, innovation, and long-term value creation through deployment of leading-edge technologies accelerated by programmatic M&A. E-3 Tech leverages deep strategic and operational expertise, extensive networks, and significant capital resources to build successful platforms in high-growth services industries. By prioritizing collaboration, technological innovation, and entrepreneurial autonomy, E-3 Tech empowers family and management owned companies to achieve industry leadership and sustainable success. Learn more at www.e-3.tech.

About Sylvan, Inc.

Sylvan is a premier construction services company powering North American industries through comprehensive multi-trade capabilities. With deep expertise across data centers, energy, automotive, higher education, government, and oil & gas sectors, Sylvan delivers advanced services from initial planning through execution and ongoing maintenance. Backed by E-3 Tech, Sylvan combines innovation, technical excellence, and cutting-edge AI technology to drive unprecedented success for its clients and partners. Learn more at www.sylvan-inc.com.

About Andy J. Egan Co., Inc.

Founded in 1919, Egan is a leading mechanical contractor delivering engineering, fabrication, mechanical insulation, controls, and 24/7 service for commercial, industrial, and institutional applications. For over a century, Egan has set the standard for quality and craftsmanship on the Midwest's most demanding projects. As a people-first company, Egan operates with integrity in every interaction while deploying advanced construction technologies on every project. Learn more at https://andyegan.com.

