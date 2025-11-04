SOHM, Inc: SOHM Notes FDA's Evolving Gene-Editing Framework in Context of Ongoing ABBIE Platform Development

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTCID:SHMN), a pharmaceutical and biotechnology company specializing in generic drugs and gene-editing tools, a leader in Gene Editing and Cell Engineering is pleased to acknowledge recent FDA commentary and industry analyses signaling continued evolution of regulatory pathways for genome-editing technologies. These developments highlight increasing regulatory focus on precision-engineered genetic tools, non-viral delivery approaches, and scalable manufacturing frameworks.

SOHM is advancing its proprietary ABBIE genome-engineering platform, which is designed to enable DNA-insertion events through a programmable enzyme architecture. ABBIE is currently in preclinical development.

"As regulatory frameworks evolve, emphasis continues to be placed on genomic safety, process control, and manufacturing rigor," said David Aguilar, COO of SOHM.

"ABBIE was designed to support controlled genomic engineering without the use of viral vectors, and our preclinical work continues to focus on establishing safety, mechanism, and reproducibility."

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted gene editing solutions. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

