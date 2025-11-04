Trane Technologies' "Temp Check" a Go-To Resource for Climate Innovation on LinkedIn

New monthly newsletter from global climate innovator provides actionable insights for sustainability and business leaders

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Temp Check, a monthly LinkedIn newsletter by Trane Technologies, delivers actionable insights at the intersection of climate innovation and business growth. With 50,000 subscribers already engaged, Temp Check is quickly becoming a go-to resource for sustainability and business leaders on the frontier of this rapidly evolving space.

Follow and subscribe to stay connected with the innovations, insights and people challenging what's possible for a more sustainable world.

"Sustainability is strategy, and it maximizes ROI. Temp Check showcases practical ways to lead through this transformative moment, providing valuable insights that sustainability leaders can apply now," said Scott Tew, Global Head of Sustainability Strategy and Vice President, Trane Technologies. "I invite our readers to test ideas, challenge us and share what's working so that we can scale solutions and impact across industries."

Temp Check is published as a LinkedIn newsletter from Trane Technologies. Each issue features technologies, people and partnerships that are reducing emissions and creating business value. Launched in June, Temp Check has covered data center cooling, AI and sustainability, decarbonization of the built environment and the ROI of sustainability. Each edition highlights real-life case studies, data-driven thought leadership and the people behind the projects.

What subscribers can expect from Temp Check each month:

Leading by Example gives readers an inside look at operational wins, like our 100% renewable energy-powered La Crosse, Wisconsin facility, and shares insights about progress on our 2030 Sustainability Commitments, like the Gigaton Challenge, our commitment to reduce customers' carbon footprint by one billion metric tons.

Innovating for Impact spotlights climate technology breakthroughs, like thermal management systems that are decarbonizing buildings and cooling data centers, and shares insights about applying AI across those systems to optimize energy.

Opportunity for All showcases the people behind the technology. This segment shares stories of people like operational impacts manager Cal Krause, who is advancing sustainable steel sourcing, and insights about career pathways and skills that drive climate impact, like the role of marketing specialist Elizabeth Tomalis.

News & Events surfaces timely news and conversations about the climate technology ecosystem, like Healthy Spaces podcast episodes about circularity and electrification, and shares insights about upcoming events and ways readers can connect and engage.

Follow and subscribe to Temp Check to join more than 50,000 business and sustainability leaders on the leading edge of sustainable innovation.

