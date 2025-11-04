D. Boral Capital Acted as Lead Underwriter to Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. in Connection with its ~$8,000,000 Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / On October 23, 2025, Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. (the "Company" or "Agencia") (Nasdaq:AGCC), a Taiwan-based specialized importer and distributor of high-quality whiskies, announced the closing of its Initial Public Offering (the "Offering") of 1,750,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per ordinary share (the "Offering Price"). The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on October 22, 2025, under the ticker symbol "AGCC."

The Offering was conducted on a firm commitment basis. D. Boral Capital LLC acted as the Lead Underwriter for the Offering. Concord & Sage PC acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Company, and The Crone Law Group, P.C. acted as U.S. legal counsel to the Underwriters in connection with the Offering.

On October 31, 2025, the Company announced, in connection with its previously announced Initial Public Offering that closed on October 23, 2025, the Underwriters of such offering have exercised their over-allotment option in full to purchase an additional 262,500 Class A ordinary shares of the Company at the public offering price of US$4.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $1,050,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable. After giving effect to the full exercise of the underwriters' option, the total number of Class A ordinary shares in the public offering increased to 2,012,500 shares, bringing the total gross proceeds from the offering to ~$8,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses payable.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for: (i) expansion of supplier network by partnering with reputable whisky distilleries; (ii) increasing bottling and packaging capacity; (iii) enhancing warehouse facilities and strengthening inventory capacity; (iv) implementing strategic marketing initiatives, expansion of sales team and strengthening market presence in both existing and new geographical regions, including Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, and other Asia-Pacific countries; and (v) general corporate purposes.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the Offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (File Number: 333-288600), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on September 30, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement and a free writing prospectus. Electronic copies of the final prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained by visiting the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov or by contacting D. Boral Capital LLC via standard mail at 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, or by email at info@dboralcapital.com.

Before you invest, you should read the registration statement, the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the Company's securities, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd.

Agencia Comercial Spirits Ltd. is a Taiwan-based specialized importer and distributor of high-quality whiskies, including both bottled and cask whiskies, in Taiwan and international markets. The Company is dedicated to delivering a diverse range of high-quality whisky products that cater to the discerning tastes of its customers. Its product portfolio is designed to meet the evolving demands of the market, leveraging extensive industry experience and strategic collaborations. The Company primarily operates within the whisky industry through three distinct business areas: procurement and distribution of bottled whisky, procurement and distribution of raw cask whisky, and cask-to-bottle & distribution business, which involves brand-authorized whisky bottling, packaging, and sales. Each segment plays a vital role in the overall strategy, allowing the Company to cater to diverse consumer preferences and market demands.

About D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital LLC is a premier, relationship-driven global investment bank headquartered in New York. The firm is dedicated to delivering exceptional strategic advisory and tailored financial solutions to middle-market and emerging growth companies. With a proven track record, D. Boral Capital provides expert guidance to clients across diverse sectors worldwide, leveraging access to capital from key markets, including the United States, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America.

A recognized leader on Wall Street, D. Boral Capital has successfully aggregated approximately $35 billion in capital since its inception in 2020, executing ~350 transactions across a broad range of investment banking products.

Forward Looking Statement

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the Company's proposed offering. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as "believe", "plan", "expect", "intend", "should", "seek", "estimate", "will", "aim" and "anticipate" or other similar expressions in its prospectus. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Registration Statement and other filings with the SEC.

