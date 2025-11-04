pixiv Inc.: Pixiv Announces The "hololive Indonesia Art Battle!" A Fan-Participation Illustration Contest Where Creators and Fans Come Together. Exclusive Novelties to Be Distributed at Southeast Asia's Largest Doujin Event, Comic Frontier 21

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / pixiv Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "pixiv" Office: Shibuya, Tokyo; Representative Director: Yasuhiro Niwa), the company operating pixiv, a creative platform for sharing illustrations, manga, and novels, is pleased to announce the launch of the hololive Indonesia Art Battle! illustration contest, held in collaboration with COVER Corp. (hereinafter referred to as "COVER" Office: Minato, Tokyo; Representative Director: Motoaki Tanigo), the company behind the female VTuber group hololive Indonesia. The contest will run from Tuesday, November 4th, 2025.

pixiv



This contest celebrates the 5th anniversary of hololive Indonesia and invites fans and creators to take part in a stage-based collaborative event, where stages are cleared by reaching collective goals based on the number of posted artworks and their views. In addition, a cross-promotional event will be held at Comic Frontier, one of Southeast Asia's largest doujin conventions, to bring even more excitement to hololive Indonesia's milestone celebration together with fans around the world.

Contest page: https://www.pixiv.net/contest/hololiveid

About hololive Indonesia

hololive Indonesia is an all-female VTuber group under the Cover Corporation. Their production focuses on content creation and live streaming on YouTube and other platforms. In 2025, the group celebrates its 5th anniversary.

· hololive Official Website: https://hololive.hololivepro.com/

· hololive Indonesia Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@hololiveIndonesia

· hololive Indonesia Official X: https://x.com/hololive_id

Contest background

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country with a notably young population, has seen rapid expansion in internet and social media usage. Its anime and manga fan culture is also thriving, leading to significant growth in its entertainment industries.

On pixiv alone, over 2.66 million illustrations have been submitted by Indonesian users to date, forming a highly passionate creator community.

This contest was born from the desire to create a shared space where fans and creators can come together to celebrate the 5th anniversary of hololive Indonesia-a VTuber group that has blossomed within its vibrant creative community.

A collaborative contest for creators and fans

The hololive Indonesia Art Battle will unfold in a collaborative format. As more illustrations are submitted and viewed, the entire community progresses through stages together. Both creators who draw fan art and fans who view and engage with the artwork are considered active participants, making this a truly communal celebration.

If all stages are cleared during the event period, all participants will receive an original wallpaper featuring the contest's key visual and the digital art book "hololive Indonesia × pixiv FAN ARTBOOK" featuring selected entries from the contest!

*More details are available in the Application Guidelines section of the contest page.

Cross-promotion with Comic Frontier 21, Indonesia's largest doujin event

On Saturday, November 15th, and Sunday, November 16th, 2025, Comic Frontier 21 will take place in Jakarta, Indonesia. The hololive Production official merchandise booth will be present at the event. At the booth, 1000 exclusive clear files featuring the contest's key visual will be distributed each day.

About pixiv https://www.pixiv.net

pixiv is a social networking service for creators, focused on "communication through sharing works". It launched in September 2007 as a specialized service for presenting and exchanging artistic works (illustrations, manga, and novels), based on the philosophy of "creating a space for making artistic activities more fun". Currently, pixiv has more than 84 million registered users.

pixiv Inc. https://www.pixiv.co.jp

Location: 4-23-5 Sendagaya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative director: Yasuhiro Niwa

Business: Internet services

Established: July 25th, 2005

Inquiries: info@pixiv.co.jp (Nishidoi, Nishida)

SOURCE: pixiv Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pixiv-announces-the-%22hololive-indonesia-art-battle%22-a-fan-partici-1093022