Tarvis Celebrates Client Dane Reid's 21-Year Business Milestone

How Strategic Planning Turned a Voice Talent into a Full-Scale Production Brand

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Tarvis, a management consulting firm helping creative professionals scale strategically, proudly recognizes Dane Reid Media as it celebrates 21 years in business - marking over two decades of growth from voice talent to full production brand leadership in the voiceover industry.

Commanding the Stage: Live Announce with Authority and Precision

From serving as a live announcer for the Harlem Globetrotters to delivering high-energy stage presence at major touring events, entertainment showcases, and corporate award ceremonies, Dane Reid built his reputation on more than just his voice, he built it on timing, presence, and audience command. His ability to shift tone in real time, adapt to the energy in the room, and bring producer-level awareness to live events has made him a trusted voice for high-profile shows and branded live experiences.

"Dane is the blueprint for creative entrepreneurship done right," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tarvis. "He's intentional about how he runs his company, and that mindset makes collaboration strategic, not reactive which is exactly how Tarvis believes creative businesses should operate."

Not Just a Voice - A Creative Force in Commercial Production

Beyond live announce work, Reid expanded into commercial production, lending not just his voice but his direction, scripting insight, and production oversight to campaigns for clients across industries. His portfolio spans accident attorneys, restaurants, small businesses, car dealerships, entertainment brands, and cultural organizations, each benefiting from his hands-on creative process and polished productions value.

His production work includes collaborations with recognized hip-hop artists and recording talent within the Atlanta music scene, reinforcing his role not just as a voice actor, but as a creative production partner with cultural credibility.

Reid has shared that his shift into production came from a desire for creative control, not just credit.

"I never wanted to just show up and read. I wanted to build spots that feel like something - to shape the sound, not just deliver it," he explained.

Where Creative Work Meets Strategic Business Leadership

While many know him for his presence behind the mic, those who work with Dane Reid Media recognize something deeper, a business built with intention. His approach integrates client communication, strategic brand alignment, production workflow, and audience awareness, treating voiceover as a complete service ecosystem, not just a deliverable.

"I'm more than a voice talent, I'm a voice business," said Dane Reid. "From live announcing to full commercial production, everything I do is about ownership of sound, of presentation, and of the client experience."

A Versatile Voice with True Production Insight

As Dane Reid Media marks its 21-year milestone, the company continues to deliver across a broad spectrum of voiceover genres, including commercial, narration, corporate imaging, political messaging, eLearning, radio imaging, explainer content, and more -serving agencies, event producers, and brands looking for a voice backed by both business acumen and production insight.

About Dane Reid Media

Dane Reid Media is an Atlanta-based voiceover and production company led by Dane Reid, known for his powerful live announce presence and expansive production portfolio. With 21 years in the industry, Dane continues to support brands and entertainment platforms with a blend of production leadership, skilled delivery at the mic, and intentional business execution.

Visit DaneReidMedia.com for more.

About Tarvis

Tarvis is a management consulting firm dedicated to helping creative professionals scale with intentional business strategy. Through structured planning, positioning, and growth systems, Tarvis partners with talent and creative businesses to transform skill into sustainable enterprise.

Learn more at Tarvis.com.

Contact Information

Veronica Green

Communications Manager

press@tarvis.com

716-759-4636

SOURCE: Tarvis

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tarvis-celebrates-client-dane-reid%e2%80%99s-21-year-business-milestone-1093967