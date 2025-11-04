Silk Announces Full Support and Validation for Microsoft Azure Laosv4 VMs

VMs Purpose-built for AI, Analytics, and Data-Intensive Workloads

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Silk today announced full support for Microsoft's newly launched Azure Laosv4 Virtual Machines (VMs). By integrating Silk with Laosv4, enterprises can reduce their cloud spend while maintaining the high performance and throughput required for AI, analytics, and the most data-intensive workloads.

The new Laosv4-series, powered by AMD EPYC processors and Azure Boost SSDs, delivers:

50% lower cost per TB of storage

3× higher throughput and networking per vCPU (fewer VMs needed for the same workload)

Up to 23TB of NVMe storage per VM, reducing the need for external storage spend

Up to 20% faster compute performance - delivering more efficiency per dollar

By pairing Silk with Laosv4, enterprises gain cost savings beyond the VM itself:

Consistent high performanceunder heavy load avoids overprovisioning and runaway cloud bills

Instant, space-efficient database copies reduce unnecessary storage consumption and licensing costs

Resilient data services eliminate the need to pay for additional infrastructure layers

"Cloud costs are rising fast, and enterprises need smarter ways to control them," said Adik Sokolovski, Chief R&D Officer, Silk. "By running on Azure Laosv4, Silk enables customers to cut infrastructure expenses by 50% while still delivering the performance their applications demand."

Customer Success with SimCorp

Global investment management software provider, SimCorp, is among the first enterprises to benefit from Silk's integration with Laosv4.

"SimCorp processes massive volumes of financial data every day," said Ulrik Elstrup Hanson, SVP, Head of Platform, Chief Cloud Officer, SimCorp. "With Laosv4 VMs powered by Silk, we gain faster insights and dramatically lower infrastructure costs - all critical for serving our clients at scale."

Microsoft Perspective

"At Microsoft, we're committed to delivering the most powerful and efficient cloud infrastructure for our customers," said Rishi Gomatam, Senior Product Manager, Microsoft Azure. "Silk's support for Laosv4 VMs ensures enterprises can maximize performance, reduce costs, and accelerate innovation with AI and data-intensive workloads."

Availability

Azure Laosv4 VMs are available today in multiple regions. Silk's platform is fully validated on Laosv4, giving enterprises a proven path to lower costs and higher ROI in the cloud.

About Silk

Silk is the Virtual Storage Area Network purpose-built for the cloud. Silk transforms native cloud storage into enterprise-grade infrastructure - empowering organizations to maximize performance, boost efficiency, and establish cost control. Silk is uniquely positioned to meet the demands of a rapidly changing data landscape - one being reshaped by the tsunami of AI data now flooding every enterprise.

By enhancing existing hyperscaler and virtualization investments, Silk delivers the highest throughput, lowest latency, and greatest resiliency for mission-critical workloads. The result: cloud environments that perform like on-prem with unparalleled levels of scalability and agility - turning customer data into their fuel for innovation.

Backed by more than 20 technology patents, Silk helps organizations unlock the full potential of their data. Learn more at www.silk.us .

Contact Information

Julie Pike

Senior Content Marketing Manager

julie.pike@silk.us

5083954082

SOURCE: Silk

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/silk-announces-full-support-and-validation-for-microsoft-azure-la-1093969