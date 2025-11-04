FLEX(C) Launches TRACK-LOCK Wall-Mount Storage System At The 2025 SEMA Show

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / During the 2025 SEMA Show, FLEX© is transforming the detailing workspace with the launch of its TRACK-LOCK wall-mount storage system.

Designed for any garage or workplace where every square foot matters, from homes to service bays to auto body shops or contractor workshops, the FLEX TRACK-LOCK modular wall-mount system takes organization to another level with an assortment of nearly two dozen hooks, racks, rails, and shelves for organizing and storing supplies and equipment like hand tools, outdoor power equipment, power tools, and more.

The sleek and simple design of the FLEX TRACK-LOCK modular wall-mount system maximizes organization with 32-inch rails that mount directly to wall studs and supports up to 75 pounds of load capacity.

A quick-clamp mounting system allows for easy, tool-free setup and adjustments of the various TRACK-LOCK mounting attachments, including C-hooks, U-hooks, S-hooks, racks, shelves and more. Each of these mounting attachments easily snap onto the rails and are held securely in place with non-slip rubber contact points. Removing the attachments is done simply by pushing a button.

Visitors of booth #51125 in the West Hall during the SEMA Show will be able to see the TRACK-LOCK system on full display. The system's versatile mounting attachments save detailers time by keeping polishers, batteries and other tool essentials visible, accessible and within immediate reach - streamlining workflow on every detailing job. As detail shops and tool collections expand, TRACK-LOCK can grow with them. Its modular design adapts to changing needs without sacrificing organization or efficiency.

"Auto detailers have told us that limited space and wasted time looking for tools are some of their biggest challenges in their shops," said Tim Baker, vice president - product at Chervon North America. "TRACK-LOCK was designed to address those issues head-on. By keeping tools easily accessible and organized, mobile detailers and physical shop owners alike can work faster and more efficiently while maintaining a professional workspace. We look forward to showing visitors of our booth how TRACK-LOCK can revolutionize their shop's storage space."

FLEX TRACK-LOCK integrates seamlessly with the FLEX STACK PACK storage system, giving detailers a complete workspace solution. STACK PACK containers and organizers can be mounted directly to TRACK-LOCK rails, while mobile units can be rolled to vehicles for jobs requiring portability.

This combination of TRACK-LOCK and STACK PACK provides unmatched versatility, allowing shops to scale and customize their storage solutions as their business grows. Together, the two systems create a unified organization platform that adapts to each detailer's workflow, from wall to floor to mobile use.

To learn more about TRACK-LOCK and other solutions FLEX will showcase during the SEMA Show, visit booth #51125 in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center on November 4-7, 2025, or go to www.flexpowertools.com/sema.

# # #

About FLEX©

FLEX© is a brand built on over 100 years of German engineering and innovation, providing professional-grade power tools that outwork, outperform, and outlast the competition. Founded in 1922, FLEX has a storied history of inventing category-defining products, including the world's first angle grinder in 1954. As part of the global manufacturing enterprise, Chervon, FLEX continues its legacy by focusing on durability, precision, and state-of-the-art technology. Learn more at www.flexpowertools.com.

PR Contact:

Matthew Parry, Mower, D: 315-413-4318, M: 315-409-3127, mparry@mower.com

SOURCE: FLEX

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/flexc-launches-track-locktm-wall-mount-storage-system-at-the-2025-sema-1095818