Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Renews Partnership With ArrowStream Keeping Supply Chain Crisp

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken Strengthens Supply Chain Operations with ArrowStream

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading provider of end-to-end supply chain management software for the foodservice industry, announced today Lee's Famous Recipe® Chicken ("Lee's"), a name synonymous with delicious, home-style fried chicken, has renewed its partnership with ArrowStream to continue modernizing its supply chain performance and operational efficiency.

For nearly 60 years, Lee's has been famous for its hand-breaded chicken that is prepared fresh daily. Starting as a single store in Lima, Ohio, Lee's has grown across the United States and Canada to over 130 locations. With ambitious growth plans in the coming years, Lee's continues to be supported by ArrowStream Central, a platform designed specifically for restaurant operators to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency.

With ArrowStream Central, Lee's gains real-time visibility into its purchasing and distribution data, allowing its team to quickly identify issues, analyze spend, and uncover savings opportunities. The platform also enables Lee's to manage supplier compliance, ensure accurate pricing, and maintain product consistency across all restaurant locations.

"ArrowStream has become an essential part of how we manage our business," said Ryan Weaver, CEO at Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken. "We operate a lean team, but because ArrowStream's platform is so intuitive and easy to use, we're able to fully leverage everything it offers. It's a robust solution that gives us the visibility, control, and insights we need to make confident decisions, keep our supply chain efficient, and support our restaurants as we continue to grow."

By centralizing data and improving communication across its network, ArrowStream helps Lee's proactively address supply disruptions, quickly resolve product quality and service incidents through Foodservice Incident Management (FSIM), and stay ahead of market shifts. This partnership ensures the brand can maintain high-quality standards, resolve issues efficiently, and deliver a consistent guest experience, even as supply chain demands evolve.

"We are proud to continue supporting Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken," said Jay Moon, Chief Customer Officer at ArrowStream. "Our goal is to help operators like Lee's simplify the complexity of supply chain management through better data, stronger partnerships, and smarter decision-making. Lee's success demonstrates how technology and collaboration can work together to drive performance across the entire supply chain."

Lee's is part of a growing group of restaurant brands using ArrowStream to optimize sourcing, maintain quality compliance, and manage costs more effectively. From large national franchises to emerging regional chains, ArrowStream provides foodservice operators with the tools and insights needed to stay competitive in a fast-changing industry. That is why brands like IPC Subway, Topgolf, and Noodles & Company trust ArrowStream to elevate their supply chain.

For restaurant chains interested in improving visibility and control within their supply chain, reach out to a supply chain expert at ArrowStream to learn more.

Contact Information

Joe Ferrell

VP, Marketing - SaaS Division

joe.ferrell@buyersedgeplatform.com





SOURCE: ArrowStream

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/lees-famous-recipe-chicken-renews-partnership-with-arrowstream-k-1096338