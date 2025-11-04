ArmorSource, LLC.: From Ohio to the World: ArmorSource Celebrates 20 Years and One Million Helmets

From Humble Beginnings to a Global Leader in Ballistic Solutions and Innovative Head Protection Systems

HEBRON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Central Ohio-based ArmorSource proudly celebrates its 20th anniversary this October. A remarkable journey starting from a 1,500-square-foot facility producing composite combat helmets for the U.S. Government to a worldwide leader in advanced lightweight head protection systems.

'Aire II' Helmet System

ArmorSource' Next Generation Advanced Combat Helmet

"It's incredible to see how ArmorSource has transformed over the past two decades," says Shachar Bernhard, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "What began as a local production facility servicing the U.S. Army has grown into a globally recognized brand serving military and law-enforcement organizations around the world."

From its first U.S. Government contract to serving customers across four continents, ArmorSource's growth has been extraordinary. In 2005, the company had only one product. Today, ArmorSource offers a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance ballistic head protection systems, providing a wide variety of life saving solutions to end users.

This milestone year also marks the production of the company's one-millionth ballistic shell since moving to its new facilities and adopting its advanced ERP system in 2013, further establishing ArmorSource among the largest ballistic helmet manufacturers in the world.

This milestone doesn't end the company's journey. ArmorSource continues to develop next generation helmet solutions to support the evolving protection needs of the world.? The company continues investing to upgrade and modernize the production plant with expectations to remain a reliable manufacturing company in the central Ohio region for many more decades. Additionally, the Board of Management recently reaffirmed the company's Organizational Commitments, emphasizing Safety above profit, Transparency through Honest Communication, Customer Satisfaction through Responsiveness, and Relentless Innovation in every product line, to continue the pursuit of excellence and world-class operations.

As Bernhard concludes, "As part of the global defense industry, our true mission is, and always will be, saving lives."

About ArmorSource

ArmorSource is a global leader in ballistic helmets and advanced head protection systems, serving military and law enforcement organizations across the United States, Europe, and beyond. The company's next-generation helmets deliver ultra-lightweight comfort with exceptional ballistic, environmental, and mechanical protection. ArmorSource is the sole supplier of Advanced Combat Vehicle Crewman (A-CVC) helmets to the U.S. Government and NATO forces, and a key supplier of Next Generation Advanced Combat Helmets to the U.S. and its allies.

