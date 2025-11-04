Anzeige
04.11.2025 16:02 Uhr
SouthGobi Resources Ltd.: SouthGobi Announces Date of Board Meeting

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (TSX-V:SGQ)(HK:1878) ("SouthGobi" or the "Company") announces that the Company's board of directors will approve the financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries for the three months and nine months ended September 30, 2025 on Friday, November 14, 2025. These results will be released on Friday, November 14, 2025.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. It also holds the mining licences of its other metallurgical and thermal coal deposits in South Gobi region of Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations
Email: info@southgobi.com

Mr. Ruibin Xu
Chief Executive Officer

Office: +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)

+852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong)

Website: www.southgobi.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: SouthGobi Resources Ltd.



