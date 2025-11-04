Chinese energy storage manufacturer AlphaESS says its new STORION-H30-G3 and STORION-H50-G3 systems combine full integration, higher efficiency, and modular scalability to improve project safety and returns for commercial and industrial (C&I) users.China-based energy storage manufacturer AlphaESS has released two new all-in-one energy storage systems for the C&I segment. The STORION-H30-G3 and STORION-H50-G3 models integrate a power conversion system, energy management system, battery management system, and batteries within a single unit. "Designed to meet the evolving needs of the C&I market, ...

