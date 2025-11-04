Daily automated data management reports give full visibility across ingestion, processing, filtering and alert generation, advancing industry standards for auditability and data observability

Behavox, the AI company that transforms data into insights that safeguard and enhance businesses, today announced the launch of End-to-End Scenario Execution Alerts Reporting, a major enhancement to its NextGen Data Management capabilities. The new reporting feature for regulatory surveillance provides end-to-end visibility into how communications data is processed, filtered, and converted into compliance alerts reinforcing Behavox's position as the most transparent and audit-ready compliance platform in the market.

With growing regulatory scrutiny and broader adoption of AI-powered surveillance, financial institutions require greater traceability in how alerts are generated. Behavox's new Alerts Reporting framework meets this need with holistic daily and easily readable reports that offer clear, structured insight into every stage of the alert pipeline.

"Trust depends on transparency and control," said Manish Kumar, Head of Product Management at Behavox. "This release gives customers complete line-of-sight into how alerts are produced, including what was analyzed, what was filtered, and why results were generated."

This launch addresses a longstanding gap in the compliance technology market by making alert creation explainable and auditable.

With Scenario Execution Alerts Reporting, customers can now:

Trace the full journey from ingestion to alert;

Diagnose bottlenecks or failure points in real time;

Monitor model and filter behavior with precision for audit readiness.

"Too many vendors treat alert generation as a black box," said Fahreen Kurji, Chief Customer Intelligence Officer at Behavox. "We built these reports to make it a glass box. You get to see inside with data, clarity, and control."

These capabilities are foundational to Behavox's vision for next-generation compliance observability where data, decisions, and results are explainable, auditable, and aligned with both operational needs and regulatory expectations.

Scenario Execution Alerts Reporting is available to all Behavox Quantum customers today. For more information, sign up for the upcoming webinar End-to-End Alert Reporting for Communications Surveillance on November 26, 2025.

To request a demo visit https://www.behavox.com/demo/

