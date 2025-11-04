Acquisition creates a global privacy-focused identity powerhouse and enhances value for partners through expanded capabilities

ID5, the market-leading ID provider for digital advertising, has today announced the acquisition of TrueData, a top-tier US-based identity graph company. The deal represents a major step forward in ID5's growth strategy, significantly strengthening its presence in the US and broadening the value it can deliver to partners worldwide.

ID5, recognized as a global leader in the alternative ID space, has built a strong foothold in the US, where the majority of its clients and revenue originate. By bringing in TrueData's graph, the company is expanding its operations in the US and strengthening its Adaptive Identity technology with new datasets and expertise. The combination of TrueData's graph and expertise with the GDPR compliant ID5 Graph, and its scaled alternative ID creates a unique proposition in the market, connecting offline data with the largest online reach to strengthen recognition, activation, and measurement across channels.

"ID5 is already widely recognised as a leading universal ID vendor. By bringing in the expertise of TrueData, we are expanding our capabilities and the scope of services we can offer to our clients and partners," said Mathieu Roche, Co-founder and CEO of ID5. "This acquisition strengthens our presence and our ability to serve the US market, and positions us as the global, privacy-first identity partner the industry needs."

Many companies already use both ID5 and TrueData products independently. The merger will bring these offerings together into one unified solution, removing complexity and unlocking greater value for shared clients. By combining complementary technologies and footprints, ID5 will bring to market the most comprehensive identity offering in the industry.

As part of the acquisition, Scott Conine, CEO, and Jon Durkee, President COO of TrueData, will join ID5's executive team as Strategic Advisor and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively.

"Our companies share the same purpose and operate with the same values of neutrality and collaboration," said Scott Conine, CEO of TrueData. "This is a true merger of strengths, bringing together complementary products, teams, and cultures to create a more complete identity partner for the ecosystem."

"ID5 has consistently led the way in redefining identity for digital advertising," said Sanja Partalo, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at S4S Ventures and Board Member at ID5. "This acquisition accelerates their mission, expanding ID5's global footprint and strengthening its position as the identity partner of choice for the ecosystem. We're proud to support a team that continues to drive meaningful progress for the industry."

I've seen how powerful TrueData's products can be in driving client outcomes across the advertising ecosystem," Said Jodi Sherman Jahic, Co-founder Managing Partner at Aligned Partners and Board Member at TrueData. "Joining forces with ID5 unlocks unique solutions and creates a global identity leader accelerating growth for both companies' clients, partners, and employees".

Following the acquisition, the merged companies will operate under the ID5 brand name and be guided by its established privacy principles and governance frameworks. The combined team of around 80 employees across North America, Europe, and Asia strengthens ID5's ability to serve clients globally, ensuring local expertise, faster support, and greater impact.

(Note Progress Partners acted as exclusive financial advisor to TrueData in this transaction.)

About ID5

ID5 is redefining identity for digital advertising, building solutions where privacy and addressability work in sync. Its Adaptive Identity technology learns and adjusts, ensuring seamless recognition across media properties, devices, and channels. This allows media owners to unlock sustainable revenue, enables advertisers to deliver measurable results, and helps platforms to maximize data and inventory value. Founded in 2017 by industry experts, ID5 is driving the future of identity-connecting, evolving, and empowering the digital advertising ecosystem.

About TrueData

TrueData is a leader in independent identity resolution, offering data enrichment and identity resolution solutions to clients focused on cookieless addressability at scale. TrueData's identity graph connects people households to their digital devices. As a trusted partner of the largest enterprise data companies in the world, TrueData continues to build privacy-centric solutions that help clients achieve their addressability goals.

