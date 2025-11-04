Milan, Italy, Nov 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda has today showcased the additions to its rich and varied line-up for 2026 at the EICMA show in Milan, Italy, headlined by the new CB1000GT sports tourer and Honda's first electric motorcycle, the Honda WN7. Alongside the two new models, Honda also proudly presents its V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype powered by a new V3 engine with electronically-controlled compressor, which showcases the progress in development of this world-first* engine technology in a stunning new chassis package. Further evidence of Honda's continued drive to deliver innovative technologies to riders of all types comes in the form of the addition of the unique Honda E-Clutch technology to five of the most popular motorcycles in its range. With the first European appearance of the new CB1000F, significantly updated SH125i, new EV branding and a new apparel line, once again Honda is underlining its commitment to meet the needs of riders with the widest, deepest model line-up in the motorcycle industry.CB1000GTThe new CB1000GT sports tourer expands Honda's range with a model for those looking for a fully-equipped, technology-rich motorcycle capable of covering long-distances in supreme comfort and ready to deliver high thrills when the highway stops and the twisties begin. Using the Fireblade-derived engine that also powers the CB1000 Hornet, the GT brings both a sporty edge and supreme long-distance comfort thanks to its aggressive design lines, Showa EERA*1 (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) suspension, and CFD-driven bodywork that optimises both aerodynamic efficiency and weather protection. The rich list of standard equipment also includes throttle-by-wire, rear panniers, Cornering ABS working through a six-axis IMU, knuckle guards, centre stand, quickshifter, heated grips, auto-cancelling indicators, Emergency Stop Signal, cruise control and Honda RoadSync connectivity.*1 The electronically controlled suspension system, EERA is a trademark of Astemo LtdHonda WN7Making its global debut at EICMA, the Honda WN7 is Honda's first electric motorcycle. Under the tagline of "Be the wind", the all-new bike has been developed to offer the refined, quiet and smooth ride - with instant acceleration - that only EVs can provide. At the same time, extensive testing on Europe roads helps to ensure the Honda WN7 has all the Honda hallmarks of riding enjoyment, balance and poise. Built around a 9.3kWh lithium-ion battery and 18kW motor*2, the Honda WN7 is A2 license compliant, and offers the convenience of a 140km range and - in addition to home charging - compatibility with the CCS2*3 car charging infrastructure which allows a 20% to 80% charge in 30 minutes. The Honda WN7's technical specification includes full LED lighting with a unique DRL signature, 'frameless chassis', forward and reverse walking speed assist, multiple power modes, Regenerative Deceleration Selector, forward/reverse Walking Speed Mode, Selectable Speed Limit Assist (SSLA), Cornering ABS and Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC).The slim, futuristic design language is complemented by a new Honda product mark, and fittingly for such a ground-breaking machine, the arrival of the Honda WN7 comes at the same time as a new EV branding for Honda's two-wheeled line-up.*2 Honda research. An A1 license version is also available*3 CCS2: Combined Charging System Type 2, a connector standard used for electric vehicle fast chargers.V3R 900E Compressor PrototypeA slim and compact engine design was pursued with the displacement of 900cc based on the exact layout of the water-cooled 75-degree V3 engine, which Honda unveiled last year as a concept model at the EICMA 2024. Equipped with the world's first* electronically-controlled compressor for motorcycles, the engine delivers highly responsive torque even from low rpm range, by controlling compression of the intake air irrespective of engine rpm. Taking advantage of this feature, Honda is striving to develop a 900cc engine that achieves the overwhelming performance comparable to that of a 1200cc engine, while also contributing to excellent environmental performance. The prototype itself has been developed under the concept of 'Non-rail Rollercoaster', signifying Honda's intention of creating a model with the dual characteristics of 'guaranteed thrill' and 'reassuring peace of mind'. The body features asymmetrical side fairings, while the tank emblem debuts the new 'Honda Flagship Wing' design. Honda is developing the V3R 900 E-Compressor Prototype as a model that will represent a new milestone in the ongoing challenges undertaken by Honda and will enable customers to experience the unprecedented fun and excitement of riding and the joy of ownership. Honda will continue development for the mass production.Honda E-Clutch line-up expands to 26YM XL750 Transalp, CB750 Hornet, NX500, CBR500R and CB500F HornetFor 26YM, the Honda E-Clutch system - first launched on the 4-cylinder CBR650R and CB650R middleweights in 2024 - will be available for the first time as an option on five more models. Operating faster and more smoothly than a quickshifter, the unique system provides 'next level' sporty riding. It also offers simplicity of operation, because pulling away, stopping and shifting gear require no use of the clutch lever - the rider simply operates the shift pedal to change gear; additional versatility is guaranteed by the ability to use the clutch lever if desired. The Transalp and Hornet see the Honda E-Clutch arrive on models with Throttle-by-Wire for the first time. This allows the system to blip the throttle, matching engine revs to rear wheel speed for even smoother down shifting. For the Transalp, another performance boost is smooth upshifts while the rear wheel is spinning when off-road: Honda E-Clutch with Throttle by Wire is able to operate with appropriate control based on the monitoring of front and rear wheel speed.The Honda E-Clutch system will also be available for the first time as an option on three popular 500cc models - the CB500 Hornet, NX500 and CBR500R. Its combination of sportiness, simple usability and versatility will open up new aspects of the riding experience for the wide range of riders who enjoy these perennially popular machines. It also marks the first time Honda E-Clutch will be available on A2 license-friendly models, making the performance advantage available to more young riders across Europe.SH125iReimagined for 26YM, Europe's most popular scooter, the SH125i introduces sharper looks, a new light signature and a five-inch TFT monitor, further enhancing its enduring appeal. The new front end takes inspiration from the established SH350i, unifying the range and providing a strong visual identity for the trio built at the Atessa factory in Italy. With a 'one line' design from front to rear, the 26YM SHs are instantly recognisable thanks to a simplicity that retains the SH essence while noticeably moving it on from the outgoing model.An SH150i version will also be available in certain countries.CB1000F arrives, alongside a host of new coloursAlso on display at EICMA will be the CB1000F, Honda's new, retro-inspired performance machine with a character all of its own. The CB1000F is an easy-handling, big naked that ticks all the right boxes thanks to its evocative styling, rich specification sheet and dynamics that pack a punch thanks to its Fireblade-derived engine. New colours will also be on display for the NC750X crossover machine, the 'head of the family' SH350i and the flagship tourers - the Gold Wing and Gold Wing Tour, as the iconic name heads into its sixth decade of production.Honda x Kuromi collaborationA further point of interest at Honda's EICMA booth will be two motorcycles with unique wrapping featuring the popular character 'Kuromi'. Created in collaboration with Sanrio Co., Ltd. as a bespoke EICMA offering, a purple and pink CB750 Hornet and CBR1000RR-R Fireblade in Kuromi's signature black and purple colour palette are an indication of Honda's ongoing commitment to generate interest in motorcycling among the widest possible customer base.For more details, please visit: https://global.honda/en/tech/motorcycle/Honda_WN7/from=newslink_image