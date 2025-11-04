Halo AI Technologies: Halo ai and Markel Launch the Next Generation of Equine Insurance and Performance Prediction

LONDON, Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo, the world's first AI-powered equine performance predictor and insurance platform, has launched today, redefining how risk is measured and managed in the bloodstock industry. Its insurance capabilities have been developed in conjunction with leading reinsurance broker, Guy Carpenter, and underwriter, Markel.

Unlike traditional offerings, Halo integrates real-time predictive analytics with embedded, flexible cover to deliver protection that finally matches how the industry actually operates.

New Micro-Duration Insurance Products

Halo introduces event-based, micro-duration policies tailored to owners, syndicates, and buyers:

Race-Day Cover - insuring a horse for a single race, from when it leaves the yard until its safe return, or even just from the parade ring to the finishing post.

- insuring a horse for a single race, from when it leaves the yard until its safe return, or even just from the parade ring to the finishing post. Fall of Hammer Cover - providing instant protection from the moment a yearling is purchased in the sales ring until it arrives securely at its new home yard.

By linking these products to AI-driven risk scores and live valuations, Halo enables insurers to price dynamically and fairly, delivering a completely new level of flexibility.

Powered by Hailey: The AI Bloodstock Agent

Underpinning Halo is Hailey, a GPT-based AI agent built exclusively for Halo users. Hailey operates like the most advanced bloodstock advisor on earth, powered entirely by data, not instinct. Hailey can make highly qualified sales recommendations, breeding pairings, and race planning decisions, offering insights beyond the reach of even the most experienced human agents.

Market Context & Expansion

The global equine insurance market is currently estimated at around £450-475 million (€510-540 million) in 2023 and forecast to reach £1.3-1.5 billion (€1.5-1.7 billion) by 2031-33, representing steady growth driven by the increasing digitalisation of insurance services. Halo is positioned to lead this evolution by combining predictive AI, micro-duration cover, and embedded insurance in a single platform.

Neil Sands, Founder of Halo, said:

"This is about reinventing equine insurance and ownership for the modern era. Through our work with Guy Carpenter and Markel, we're introducing products that match the way horses are actually bought, sold, and raced. Whether it's protecting a yearling the instant the hammer falls or covering a horse only for the few minutes it's on track, Halo delivers immediate, intelligent cover - and Hailey ensures those decisions are guided by the best data available."

Juliet Redfern, Divisional Managing Director - Equine & Livestock, Markel, added:

"The combination of artificial intelligence and equine insurance has the potential to transform how horses are valued and protected. We are delighted to be supporting Halo as it brings a new dimension of transparency and innovation to the market."

Halo is already developing extensions into other insurance verticals and predictive AI applications in aviation and marine, with further partnership announcements to follow. The platform will launch in the UK and Ireland this autumn, with expansion into Europe, APAC and North America in 2026. Download Halo for iPhone here: https://apps.apple.com/ie/app/halo-ai/id6503727756

About Halo

Halo is an AI-driven insurtech platform designed for the equine industry. By combining predictive analytics, performance modelling, and embedded insurance, Halo delivers real-time risk insights and tailored protection for horse owners, trainers, and insurers. Its proprietary AI agent, Hailey, provides advanced sales, breeding, and race planning recommendations, making Halo the new intelligence layer for bloodstock. Halo is part of the Fox Design venture studio.

About Markel Insurance

Markel Insurance is a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within the Markel Group Inc., we leverage a broad array of capabilities and expertise to create intelligent solutions for the most complex specialty insurance needs. However, it is our people - and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients - that differentiate us worldwide.

Contact:

Neil Sands, CEO

?neil@letsgohalo.com

www.Halo.com.ai

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2811766/Halo_ad.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/halo-ai-and-markel-launch-the-next-generation-of-equine-insurance-and-performance-prediction-302604209.html