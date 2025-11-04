Security and Vulnerability Management Market to Reach USD 24.07 Billion by 2030, Driven by Rising Global Vulnerabilities | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Security and Vulnerability Management Market is projected to grow from USD 17.55 billion in 2025 to USD 24.07 billion by 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period.

Browse 500 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 400 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Security & Vulnerability Management (SVM) Market - Global Forecast to 2030"

Security and Vulnerability Management Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019-2030

2019-2030 2025 Market Size: USD 17.55 billion

USD 17.55 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 24.07 billion

USD 24.07 billion CAGR (2025-2030): 6.5%

Security and Vulnerability Management Market Trends & Insights:

The market growth is driven by increasing global vulnerabilities, more third-party application deployments, and high monetary/data losses due to a lack of advanced vulnerability management.

Based on solution: Asset discovery and inventory management segment to exhibit 7.5% CAGR during forecast period.

By target, IoT vulnerability segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

By region, North America to hold largest market share during forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=204180861

The rising number of security breaches caused by internal vulnerabilities, combined with the growing deployment of third-party applications, is significantly driving the Security and Vulnerability Management Market. Internal weaknesses such as misconfigurations, poor access controls, and unpatched systems often serve as entry points for cyberattacks, compelling organizations to adopt advanced vulnerability assessment tools. Simultaneously, the widespread integration of third-party applications expands the attack surface, increasing exposure to external threats. As businesses rely on complex digital ecosystems, the need for continuous monitoring, risk prioritization, and automated remediation strengthens, fueling demand for comprehensive vulnerability management solutions to safeguard critical assets and maintain compliance.

Based on solution, asset discovery and inventory management segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The asset discovery and inventory management segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate due to the increasing need for complete visibility into organizational assets. With the rapid expansion of digital infrastructures, enterprises often struggle to track all connected devices, applications, and cloud resources. Asset discovery solutions enable continuous identification, classification, and monitoring of every endpoint and network component, helping organizations understand their true attack surface. These tools play a vital role in prioritizing vulnerabilities based on asset criticality and ensuring compliance with security standards. As businesses embrace IoT, cloud computing, and remote operations, maintaining an accurate, real-time asset inventory has become crucial for reducing exposure and preventing the exploitation of unmanaged or shadow IT assets.

Request Sample Pages@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=204180861

By target, IoT vulnerability segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The IoT vulnerability segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate, driven by the rapid proliferation of connected devices across various industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and transportation. These devices often lack consistent security protocols, making them prime targets for cyberattacks. IoT vulnerability management solutions enable organizations to detect and mitigate risks associated with device misconfigurations, firmware flaws, and unauthorized access. The increasing integration of IoT into critical operations has elevated the need for continuous monitoring and automated patching to safeguard interconnected ecosystems. As industries adopt smart technologies and industrial automation, managing vulnerabilities across an increasing number of IoT endpoints has become crucial for preventing operational disruptions and ensuring data integrity.

By region, North America to hold largest market share during forecast period

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the Security and Vulnerability Management Market due to its mature cybersecurity ecosystem and strong presence of key industry players. The region experiences a high frequency of targeted cyberattacks, prompting enterprises to invest in advanced vulnerability assessment and remediation solutions. Government regulations, such as those from CISA and NIST, have reinforced the adoption of continuous monitoring and compliance frameworks across sectors. Organizations in industries such as banking, healthcare, and critical infrastructure actively implement automated vulnerability management platforms to strengthen their security posture. The growing emphasis on securing cloud environments, remote work infrastructure, and IoT deployments has positioned North America as a leading hub for technological innovation and large-scale adoption of integrated security management solutions.

Inquire Before Buying@https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=204180861

Top Companies in Security and Vulnerability Management Market:

The Top Companies in Security and Vulnerability Management Market are Microsoft (US), AT&T (US), CrowdStrike (US), IBM (US), Tenable (US), Cisco (US), DXC Technology (US), Qualys (US), Check Point (Israel), Rapid7 (US), ManageEngine (US), RSI Security (US), Fortra (US), Ivanti (US), and Tanium (US), GFI Software (US), Invicti (US), Outpost24 (Sweden), SecPod (India), Balbix (US), Intruder (UK), Brinqa (US), Holm Security (Sweden), Nucleus Security (US), NopSec (US), CyCognito (US), and Breachlock (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market ResearchReports & Consulting

Related Reports:

DDoS Protection and Mitigation Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Consumer IAM Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Network Detection and Response (NDR) Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Identity Verification Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Threat Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/security-and-vulnerability-management-market-to-reach-usd-24-07-billion-by-2030--driven-by-rising-global-vulnerabilities--marketsandmarkets-302603643.html