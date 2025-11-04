Milan, Italy, Nov 4, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda today presented the world premiere of the CB1000GT, a sport tourer model equipped with a 1000cm3 liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder 4-stroke engine, at EICMA 2025 (the Milan Motorcycle Shows; Press days: November 4-5, Public days: November 6-9) in Milan, Italy.Key features of CB1000GT- Development conceptUnder the concept of "High Performance Tourer - going faster, farther with comfort -," the CB1000GT was developed as a new sport tourer model that perfectly balances the high power and handling of a naked sportbike with the comfort and carrying capacity of a touring-bike.- Power unitBased on the CB1000 Hornet's 1000cm3 liquid-cooled DOHC inline 4-cylinder 4-stroke engine renowned for its power, a CB1000GT-specific fuel injection (FI) setting and throttle-by-wire (TBW) system were adopted. While maintaining powerful output characteristics, the engine provides a smooth output at the onset of throttle opening, reducing fatigue for both the rider and passenger, thereby contributing to enhanced comfort during long-distance touring.- BodyBased on the CB1000 Hornet's steel diamond frame, the seat rail section was newly designed to further increase body stability while riding, in consideration of accommodating a passenger and luggage.The CB1000GT features EERA*1 (Electronically Equipped Ride Adjustment) electronic suspension system as standard equipment. The system recognizes the riding conditions based on various data such as the body attitude measured by the six-axis IMU (inertial measurement unit), engine control data from the ECU (electronic control unit), and wheel rotational speeds, then optimizes the damping force of the front and rear suspensions accordingly, which enables precise automatic adjustment of damping force based on road conditions.- StylingThe functionality of the "High Performance Tourer" is also expressed through the styling. The image of a comfortable ride befitting a grand touring model is evoked by the high-performance engine with a sophisticated appearance, as well as the sharp, sculpted design of the integrated piece of front cowl and shrouds.The front cowl features an adjustable screen with five positions with a total vertical adjustment range of 81mm. While maintaining a sharp design, the front cowl achieves both high protection performance and neutral handling characteristics.- Electronics and control featuresThe CB1000GT is equipped with a number of advanced features, enabling the rider to enjoy a fun and comfortable riding experience in a wide range of situations, from sporty riding to long-distance touring with a partner. Such features include a set of riding modes the rider can choose from in accordance with their preferred riding style in a wide range of riding situations and road surface conditions - from city streets to winding roads. In addition to the four preset modes - Standard, Sport, Rain, and Tour -, each of which combines optimal engine output characteristics and front and rear suspension damping force characteristics for each situation, the rider can set their own favorite settings as User mode.Another standard equipment of the CB1000GT is the quick shifter, which eliminates the need for left-hand clutch operation except when starting or stopping. This function helps reduce rider fatigue during both urban and long-distance riding.The CB1000GT also features the original Honda RoadSync*2 as standard equipment, which enables the rider to use Bluetooth*3 to link their smartphone to the bike and use hands-free functions for things such as phone calls and road navigation.- Genuine accessoriesTo make the CB1000GT even more enjoyable and comfortable to use, a wide range of genuine accessories are available, such as top cases and pannier cases that increase luggage capacity, as well as tall windscreens and comfort seats that further increase riding comfort.The CB1000GT is scheduled to go on sale in Europe, Japan, as well as Asia & Oceania and other regions.*1 The EERA is a registered trademark owned by Astemo, Ltd.*2 To use Honda RoadSync, a commercially-available motorcycle-compatible Bluetooth headset (sold separately) needs to be connected to the bike. The user needs to install the RoadSync app on their smartphone.*3 The Bluetooth word mark and logos are registered trademarks owned by Bluetooth SIG, Inc.Source: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.