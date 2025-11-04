Jersey City, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - November 4, 2025) - Undisputed Legal Inc. ("Undisputed"), a technology-enabled legal support services company, today announced the opening of its New Jersey office at 101 Hudson Street, 21st Floor, Jersey City, NJ 07302. The expansion strengthens Undisputed's ability to support corporate litigation, mass tort and class action cases, subpoena management, and process service throughout the state.

New Jersey is a legal and business hub with a concentration of corporate and pharmaceutical headquarters and a consistently high volume of multi-jurisdictional and time-sensitive cases. From mass torts and class actions to complex business disputes, the state's litigation environment requires precise and scalable support. In addition, New Jersey's role as an international gateway - anchored by the Port of Newark, Elizabeth's trade corridors, and Newark Liberty International Airport - creates heightened demand for legal services tied to customs enforcement, cross-border litigation, and international business disputes.





Undisputed Legal Inc. Expands in New Jersey to Serve Corporate Litigation, Mass Torts, and International Legal Support



The new office positions Undisputed to address this demand by delivering specialized, technology-enabled legal logistics. Its digital platform allows clients to place orders online in minutes, providing fast access to professional process service, investigation services, and subpoena service. Real-time tracking, geo-verified delivery, and compliance features ensure accountability and timely results for corporations, insurers, healthcare providers, and law firms operating in New Jersey.

"New Jersey is at the center of corporate and pharmaceutical litigation, with courts that regularly handle mass torts, complex class actions, and cross-border disputes," said Brian B. Ricks, Founder, President & CEO of Undisputed Legal Inc. "Our Jersey City office strengthens our ability to deliver precise, compliant, and timely support for clients facing high-stakes litigation in one of the nation's most demanding legal markets."

Vice President Nasim Dehghani added, "The complexity of New Jersey's legal environment requires both efficiency and trust. By combining automation with a human-centered client experience, our team ensures that every case - from corporate subpoenas to international litigation support - is managed with speed, transparency, and care."

Undisputed provides legal support in all 50 U.S. states and over 120 countries worldwide, serving federal, state, and city agencies, law firms, attorneys, and the general public. With offices in New York, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., and now New Jersey, the company continues to expand its regional accessibility and global reach.

The company is rated A+ with the Better Business Bureau (since 2014) and is an active member of leading industry organizations, including the National Association of Professional Process Servers, the New York State Professional Process Server Association, the American Legal and Financial Network, and theNational Creditors Bar Association, among others.

With its New Jersey expansion, Undisputed Legal Inc. reinforces its commitment to meeting the specialized needs of corporations, law firms, and government agencies - delivering litigation logistics that match the volume, complexity, and urgency of the state's legal environment while maintaining compliance on a global scale.

