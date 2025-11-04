Usio, Inc.: Usio Reports Record Third Quarter 2025 Processing Volumes

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq:USIO), a leading provider of integrated, cloud-based electronic payment and embedded financial solutions, today announced record processing and transaction volumes across virtually all of its businesses for the three months ended September 30, 2025.

Usio, Inc. President and CEO Louis Hoch, noted, that for the quarter, the Company achieved:

A Quarterly Record 16.2 million transactions processed via all payment channels

In its ACH business, record Electronic Check Transactions, Check Dollars and Returned Checks processed as well as record PINless Debit transactions and dollars processed

In its Credit Card business, record transactions



Mr. Hoch, commenting on the quarter, said, "I am extremely pleased with this strong third growth, reflecting the underlying value of our diversified market strategy, and delivering on our third quarter commitment to our shareholders. This is the great start to what we believe will be a strong second half of this fiscal year. For the quarter, we achieved strong sequential growth in operating metrics across all operating divisions, including seven all-time quarterly records.

"Performance in our ACH division was particularly impressive with quarterly records across all of our processing and transaction metrics. In addition, our PINless debit offering also set all-time records for both transactions processed and dollars processed with year-over year growth of 96% and 87%, respectively, for transactions and dollars processed. Both metrics were driven by growth in the mortgage servicing and fintech industries. Strong performance across these performance metrics reflects increasing market interest in our various products and solutions, the ongoing success of our Usio One strategy, and the dedication of our team to improving the value of our franchise."

Third Quarter 2025 Processing Results

Card Processing, Including PayFac vQ3 24 vQ2 25 Credit Card Dollars Processed + 3% + 12% Credit Card Transactions Processed + 19% + 75 %

An all-time quarterly record was achieved in transactions processed, led by continued focus on the PayFac business, while dollars processed were the second highest in Company history.

Card Issuing vQ3 24 vQ2 25 Prepaid Card Load Volume - 46% + 15% Prepaid Card Transaction Volume - 33% + 18% Prepaid Card Purchase Volume - 21% + 9%

Card Issuing continues to generate sequential volume growth with total dollar loads exceeding $75 million in the third quarter, although down from the same year ago quarter.

ACH vQ3 24 vQ2 25 Electronic Check Transaction Volume + 26% + 9% Electronic Check Dollars Processed + 8% + 15% Returned Check Transactions Processed + 35% + 19%

Both electronic check transaction volume and returned check transactions processed in the quarter were all-time records. All of the Company's ACH products recorded strong sequential and year-over year growth with electronic check transaction volume and dollars processed in the third quarter recording their eighth consecutive quarter of year-over-year growth.

Output Solutions vQ3 24 vQ2 25 Transactions/pieces processed & mailed - 6% + 1% Electronic documents processed and delivered + 3% + 0%

Electronic only documents delivered were 20 million in the quarter while total mail pieces processed and delivered exceeded 5.4 million.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading, cloud-based, integrated FinTech electronic payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, integrated software vendors and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services clients through its unique payment facilitation platform as a service. The company, through its Usio Output Solutions division, offers services relating to electronic bill presentment, document composition, document decomposition and printing and mailing services. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the card issuing sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas.

Websites: www.usio.com and www.akimbocard.com .

Find us on LinkedIn, Facebook® and Twitter.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER



Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief, and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "schedule," and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new tax legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company's businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.