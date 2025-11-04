CORDEL GROUP

Cordel's full year results were in line with broker consensus, with 8% revenue growth and a substantial narrowing of the EBITDA loss, despite sluggish decision cycles. More significantly, Cordel's five significant new customer contracts and progress in positive train control (PTC) systems and multi-modal AI establish a platform for an acceleration in FY26 and beyond. We continue to believe Cordel's FY26 EV/sales multiple of 2.0x does not adequately reflect its strategic positioning or its growth prospects.

