Patented instruments deliver reliable Flow-In/Flow-Out, density, and temperature data in high gas-cut and solids-laden muds for onshore and deepwater operations

GEOLOG, the largest independent surface-logging company and a pioneer in applying AI to formation evaluation and automated drilling performance, today announced the immediate availability of KickMaster, a patented family of flow meters engineered to provide accurate, real-time measurements in the most demanding drilling environments.

Developed by GEOLOG's in-house R&D team, KickMaster addresses long-standing challenges in measuring heterogeneous mud flows. The system delivers reliable flow, density, and temperature data during critical drilling events, enabling faster detection, better decision-making, and improved well control.

Three engineered models for precise flow management

Flow-Out Meter For standard and high-volume mud returns. Operates reliably with >40% gas in mud and introduces ~70% lower backpressure than typical meters, supporting higher flow rates in top-hole sections. Includes a full bypass loop for faster, cost-effective rig-up.

For standard and high-volume mud returns. Operates reliably with and introduces than typical meters, supporting higher flow rates in top-hole sections. Includes a for faster, cost-effective rig-up. Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) Meter A higher-pressure variant rated to 550 psi , purpose-built for modern MPD operations. Ships with its own bypass loop for seamless integration into new or existing MPD systems.

A higher-pressure variant rated to , purpose-built for modern MPD operations. Ships with its own for seamless integration into new or existing MPD systems. Standpipe High-Pressure Meter Rated to 10,000 psi for robust, highly accurate Flow-In measurement, providing essential inputs for hydraulic modelling, pump performance assessment, and overall drilling safety and efficiency.

By overcoming the measurement issues associated with high gas-cut and high-solids muds, KickMaster improves data quality across all drilling phases, enhancing early-event detection, reducing non-productive time, and supporting safer operations offshore and onshore.

Richard Calleri, CEO of GEOLOG, said: "Our customers have consistently asked for reliable, accurate flow measurement throughout every phase of drilling. KickMaster delivers exactly that, bringing stronger well-control intelligence to the rig and helping operators increase safety while reducing cost, particularly in offshore environments."

Availability

KickMaster is available immediately. For technical specifications, demonstrations, or deployment schedules, contact info@geolog.com or visit www.geolog.com

About GEOLOG

Founded in 1982 in Milan, GEOLOG is a world leader in surface logging, delivering solutions, expertise, and data analytics to national, international, and independent oil, gas, geothermal, and CCS operators globally. GEOLOG provides cost-effective alternatives to complex downhole measurements, applying data science and real-time predictions at the rig site to improve well construction, optimize delivery, deepen subsurface understanding, and accelerate production.

