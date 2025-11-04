ExoFusion: Innovator Firms Create Marketing and Services Consortium Focused on Science, Energy, and Data Center Industries

BOSTON, MA, ATLANTA, GA, WEST PALM BEACH, FL, AND BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / A group of innovative companies have created a consortium to offer Marketing, Technical, and Transformation services to companies focused on Science, Energy, and Data Centers. The consortium is led by OIC Advisors, Ashby & Gabriel, ExoFusion, KKM Group, and Advaiya. The consortium was formed to offer laser focus on verticals that require a mix of deep context, deep content, and a specific GTM that considers the interplay between hypergrowth and regulation.

"Science, Energy and the application of AI to them are key areas of a rapidly developing economy that require expertise, experience, and a 'surround the customer' approach," said Kristine Briggs, OIC Advisors CEO. "A consortium approach allows us to always offer best-in-class across the service spectrum," she added.

"We see a clear connection between Science, Energy, AI and Data Centers not only in terms of a daisy chain of value but also in terms of particular complexity that has to be translated into customer-facing language and, also, with regard to the need for deep participation in the communities that influence these sectors, said Romi Mahajan, CEO of ExoFusion, a physics company focused on commercializing Nuclear Fusion.

As these companies look to win over consumers, businesses, and government support, marketing, positioning, and messaging remain a core part of the GTM. Founder of Ashby & Gabriel Megan Human Mitchell said, "With a pedigree in working with life sciences, biotechnology, and physics-related companies, we understand that specialized companies need specialized positioning, messaging, and communications. They also need a very tailored form of transformation. That's why we are so excited to join the consortium."

As part of the offering set, technical and AI products and services will be frontline. Consortium Member Advaiya will take lead on providing AI and Platform services and will introduce "Peripheral Automation" to customers. "Most people think of technology deployment as agnostic across all company types. The reality is that you don't just drop-ship technology or AI into an enterprise. You must incorporate it into the context of the enterprise and its own vertical reality," said Dharmesh Godha, Advaiya President.

As part of the consortium efforts, a panel of industry experts has been assembled. The consortium is already "in market" and will be expanding rapidly in 2025 Q4 and into 2026.

About Advaiya

Advaiya is a technology consulting and services organization that provides tailored technology solutions with a core focus on business applications, cloud, data infrastructure, and security. We enable AI Adoption with our Peripheral Automation framework.

As a Microsoft Solutions Partner since 2005, Advaiya has been at the forefront of assisting companies with Microsoft platforms. Advaiya is also partners with Sitecore, Databricks, Snowflake, OnePlan and Monday.com to enable holistic transformation and DX for customers. With over 1,000 successful client projects, we have shown consistent value to clients globally.

About Ashby & Gabriel

At Ashby & Gabriel, we take strategies that have been used to sell products and craft them into tools that make an impact. As a full-service marketing agency with a strategic, client-centered approach, we help our clients amplify their impact through compelling storytelling, data-informed marketing, and innovative branding. Ashby & Gabriel offers a model that extends beyond a typical agency relationship, often acting in place of an in-house marketing department for our clients. We believe in the power of marketing to create meaningful change, and we partner with organizations that share our commitment to making a difference. Learn more at www.ashbyandgabriel.com.

About ExoFusion

ExoFusion is an innovative company focused on accelerating the path to Commercially Viable Fusion (CVF) and is a leader in the physics and technologies of confinement and the related issues of novel materials for the first wall. The company focuses on design, simulation, IP, and scientific innovation for the burgeoning Fusion industry. ExoFusion is a recipient of ARPA-E, SciDAC, FIRE, INFUSE and other grants.

About OIC Advisors Inc

We are a group of technology product and services experts who focus on enabling rapid growth and scale - what we call "operational velocity."

Through years of growing start-ups and leading global technology company transformations, we understand the transformation growing pains felt by companies, large and small. We work closely with our clients to ensure their processes, operations, technologies, and teams are ready to scale to achieve their strategic imperatives at speed and with unparalleled quality.

