Sugar 'N Spice Launches New AI Artificial Intelligence E-Commerce Website

Sugar 'N Spice, a family-founded spice company established in 1980, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new eCommerce website, designed to bring its rich heritage of flavors directly to consumers' kitchens.

CHETEK, WISCONSIN / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Sugar 'N Spice, a family-founded spice company established in 1980, is proud to announce the launch of its brand-new eCommerce website, designed to bring its rich heritage of flavors directly to consumers' kitchens.

Win Cash in our Contest

Nana Spice cooking

AI was integrated with a character called Nana Spice who will provide you with recipes and directions to cook your meals based on what leftover food you have in your refrigerator. It will provide three optional recipes, narration and optional print for you to follow along.

Developed in partnership with Minneapolis-based Cazarin Interactive ( www.cazarin.com ) marketing agency, the new online store will allow customers across the country to purchase Sugar 'N Spice's high-quality spices and seasonings with just a few clicks.

To celebrate the launch, Sugar 'N Spice is hosting a Recipe & Tradition Contest, where participants can share their favorite recipes along with the stories behind them. Winners will receive cash prizes, with entries accepted at: https://sugarnspiceinc.com/recipe-contest/ .

Taking advantage of AI (Artificial Intelligence). The new website introduces an innovative feature: Nana Spice - an AI-powered avatar that brings a human touch to technology. Nana Spice can answer questions about spices, suggest recipes based on what's in your refrigerator, and even guide you step-by-step via voice or print to create your meal.

"We selected Cazarin Interactive because of their deep experience in consumer packaged goods and their unique ability to brand, build, and market under one roof," said David Hennig, President of Sugar 'N Spice, Inc. "They understood our vision and created a platform that not only showcases our products but celebrates the traditions and family values that define our company."

Cazarin Interactive conducted extensive research on spice brands in the marketplace before creating a website that reflects Sugar 'N Spice's mission to blend tradition, culture, and flavor. Together with Sugar 'N Spice, Ricardo Cazarin and his team crafted a guiding vision:

"To become a trusted kitchen companion bridging cultures, generations, and flavors through spices that ignite passion, preserve tradition, and create meaningful culinary experiences for families in the USA"

"We wanted to create a website that goes beyond transactions," said Ricardo Cazarin, President of Cazarin Interactive. "With Nana Spice, customers can interact, learn, and be inspired-making it an engaging and personal cooking experience."

With the launch of this new eCommerce platform, Sugar 'N Spice is blending its 45-year legacy with cutting-edge technology to continue its mission of bringing flavor, family, and tradition to tables everywhere in the USA.

About Sugar 'N Spice, Inc.

Founded in 1980 and based in Chetek, Wisconsin, Sugar 'N Spice is a family-owned business dedicated to crafting high-quality spices and seasonings. Our media library is here: https://www.sugarnspiceinc.com/media-library/

SOURCE: Sugar 'N Spice

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/sugar-n-spice-launches-new-ai-artificial-intelligence-e-commerce-websi-1096716