Whittier Trust Makes History as the First U.S. Company Recognized by the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners as a Platinum Employer Partner

This prestigious designation celebrates Whittier Trust's global leadership in developing top-tier trust and estate advisors and sets a new benchmark for client-focused professional excellence.

PASADENA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Whittier Trust, the oldest multifamily office headquartered on the West Coast, today announced a historic achievement: the wealth management company has been named a Platinum Employer Partner by the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP). In earning this distinction, Whittier Trust becomes the first U.S.-based firm to receive the prestigious designation, recognizing its industry-leading commitment to trust and estate advisor development practices.

This recognition underscores Whittier Trust's dedication to excellence in client service. STEP's Employer Partnership Programme (EPP) supports employers who prioritize professional development as a means to enhance the quality of advice and guidance provided to clients. By embedding continuous learning, reflective practice, and leadership-driven knowledge sharing across the firm, Whittier Trust ensures its professionals are equipped to deliver thoughtful, sophisticated, and tailored solutions for families and individuals managing complex wealth.

"At Whittier Trust, our ultimate goal is to serve our clients at the highest level," said David Dahl, President and CEO of Whittier Trust. "Being named STEP's first U.S.-based Platinum Employer Partner is an incredible honor and a meaningful milestone for our company. It reflects the dedication of our team and the value we place on deepening our expertise to better serve every client we work with."

STEP, a global professional body with more than 22,000 members, fosters excellence in the trust and estate profession by connecting practitioners, sharing best practices, and promoting high professional standards. Platinum Employer Partners meet the program's most rigorous standards, demonstrating leadership in professional development and a clear commitment to improving the client experience through well-trained, highly knowledgeable staff.

Whittier Trust delivers on this commitment through tailored mentorship programs, robust professional development, and leadership that actively shares knowledge, all of which directly enhance the quality of service delivered to clients by ensuring their advisors are informed, skilled, and equipped to meet complex trust and estate needs."

"This recognition reflects the collaborative effort of our entire team," added Dahl. "By continually enhancing our knowledge and expertise, we strengthen our ability to anticipate client needs, navigate complex planning challenges, and provide the thoughtful guidance our families and partners rely on."

Whittier Trust joins a global network of Platinum Employer Partners recognized for advancing both professional development and client service excellence.

###

About Whittier Trust

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada, Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust") are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely held holding company. As the oldest multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast, Whittier Trust isn't just a financial institution; it's a trusted partner with a long, rich history of successfully navigating the financial markets to preserve, protect, and enhance its clients' wealth and well-being across generations. Whittier Trust operates with the singular focus of providing holistic, top-tier client service and highly personalized investment solutions to ultra-high-net-worth individuals and their families, designed to advance and secure their long-term financial legacies and goals. The firm has offices in Pasadena, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, San Diego, San Francisco, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

Contact: Brandi J. Fields

Whittier Trust

Email: BFields@whittiertrust.com

SOURCE: Whittier Trust

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/whittier-trust-makes-history-as-the-first-u.s.-company-recognized-by-1096753