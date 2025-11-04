GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, today announced the official launch of the GD32F503/505 high-performance series of 32-bit general-purpose microcontrollers. This release significantly strengthens its product portfolio based on the Arm Cortex-M33 core. Built on the Arm v8-M architecture, the series operates at a frequency of 280 MHz and features flexible memory configurations and built-in security functions. It is well-suited for a wide range of applications, including digital power supplies, industrial automation, motor control, robotic vacuum cleaners, BMS, humanoid robots, and more. The GD32F503/505 series MCUs are now available as samples and development boards are available on request, with mass production due to begin in December.

Higher Frequency for Superior Performance

The GD32F503/505 series chips utilize the Arm Cortex-M33 high-performance core. The GD32F505 operates at a frequency of 280 MHz, while the GD32F503 runs at 252 MHz. Leveraging the efficient Armv8-M architecture, these chips feature an advanced DSP hardware accelerator and a single-precision floating-point unit (FPU). The GD32F503/505 series delivers exceptional performance, achieving up to 4.10 CoreMark/MHz and 1.51 DMIPS/MHz.

The series is equipped with up to 1024 KB of Flash and 192 KB of SRAM. Users can flexibly allocate Code-Flash, Data-Flash, and SRAM location through scatter loading based on their specific application scenarios.

Powerful Peripherals and Industrial-Grade Reliability

The GD32F503/505 series integrates rich peripherals, including three 3 Msps ADCs (up to 25 channels), a fast comparator, a DAC, and extensive connectivity (3x SPI, 2x I2S/I2C, 3x USART, 2x UART/CAN-FD, 1x USBFS). Its robust timing system with multiple general-purpose, basic, and advanced PWM timers enables precise waveform control and protection for digital power and motor control.

Operating from 2.6V to 3.6V and rated for the industrial temperature range (-40°C to +105°C), the GD32F503/505 series provides three power-saving modes to maximize energy efficiency.

Engineered for superior EMC and reliability, the GD32F503/505 series delivers an operational lifespan exceeding 25 years in industrial settings. It offers robust ESD protection (8kV contact/15kV air) and exceptional HBM/CDM immunity (4kV/1kV), providing a substantial reliability margin that surpasses standard requirements for harsh industrial and appliance environments.

Active Defense for Device Security

The GD32F503/505 MCUs integrate a chip-level security architecture with Secure Boot Firmware Update (SBSFU). This is reinforced by a hardware security engine (SHA-256, AES-128/256, TRNG), a unique UID, and secure storage to provide multi-level protection for code integrity, authentication, and device lifecycle management.

The GD32F503/505 series feature a multi-layered hardware security mechanism with watchdogs, power and clock monitoring, and hardware CRC to ensure system reliability and data integrity. It is supported by an IEC 61508 SIL 2/SIL 3 certified Software Test Library and a complete Safety Package-including a safety manual, FMEDA report, and self-test library-to help meet functional safety requirements.

Comprehensive Ecosystem Support

The GD32F503/505 series is available in multiple package options including LQFP100/64/48, QFN64/48, and BGA64 to suit various compact designs. Full documentation, software libraries, tools, and development boards with sample code are available on the official website. The series is supported by GigaDevice's ecosystem-including the free GD32 Embedded Builder IDE, GD-LINK debugger, and All-In-One Programmer-as well as leading third-party tools like Arm KEIL, IAR, and SEGGER. Samples can be obtained through authorized distributors.

