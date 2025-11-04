Applied Energetics, Inc.: Applied Energetics CEO Chris Donaghey to Moderate Panel at the 8th Annual Baird Defense & Government Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025

TUCSON, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / November 4, 2025 / Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCQB:AERG), a pioneer in ultrashort pulse laser (USPL) and advanced directed energy solutions, today announced that Chris Donaghey, President and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Energetics, will moderate a panel at the Baird 8th Annual Defense & Government Conference on Tuesday, November 18, 2025 at 3:55 pm ET at The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Donaghey's Panel "Transforming Warfighting: DefenseTech Disruption" will include CEOs from four leading DefenseTech companies.

For more information about the conference , please visit the following link: https://www.bairdconferences.com/our-conferences/2025/11/defense-government-conference-2025/

About Applied Energetics, Inc.

Applied Energetics, Inc. specializes in advanced laser and photonics systems, particularly fiber-based ultrashort pulse (USP) laser technologies. With 26 patents and 6 patents pending, Applied Energetics' proprietary architecture enables orders of magnitude size-weight-power reductions, a key differentiator when compared with traditional continuous wave (CW) laser technology with larger footprints. AE's powerful, dual-use systems are designed for integration and deployment on numerous potential defense platforms for the delivery of high intensity, ultrashort pulses of light to disable or destroy a target. These technologies have applications in both national security and commercial markets. - Today, AE's USP optical technologies are being designed to offer flexibility and power for complex missions in national security such as enhancing layered defense strategies to counter complex threats.

For more information about Applied Energetics and its innovative technologies, please visit www.appliedenergetics.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to the historical or current facts and can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may," "believe," "will," "expect," "project," "anticipate," "estimates," "plans," "strategy," "target," "prospects," or "continue," and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of our management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect our current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition and may cause our actual results, performances or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting such forward-looking statements.

Applied Energetics, Inc. Investor information contact:

Kevin McGrath, Managing Director

Cameron Associates, Inc.

kevin@cameronassoc.com

T: 646-418-7002

SOURCE: Applied Energetics, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/applied-energetics-ceo-chris-donaghey-to-moderate-panel-at-the%c2%a08th-annual-bai-1096786