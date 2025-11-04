eDreams ODIGEO, the world's leading travel subscription company and one of Europe's largest e-commerce firms, today publishes its "Year in Travel" report which highlights the aspirations of American travelers for 2026 as well as the destinations that generated the most interest and bookings in 2025.

Top 3 booked destinations in 2025 by the Americans: Las Vegas, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale.

Top 3 growth destinations in 2025 (compared to 2024) by the Americans: Kathmandu (Nepal) +141%, Quito (Ecuador) +126% and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) 109%.

Top 3 booked destinations in 2026 by Americans: Tokyo, Las Vegas and Orlando.

Domestic travel confirmed by Americans in 2025

Americans have one big continent to discover! The top 10 booked and searched destinations by Americans are domestic focused with 9 out of 10 booked cities and 8 out of 10 searched destinations being in the US in 2025.

Top 10 booked destinations by Americans in 2025 Top 10 searched destinations by Americans in 2025 Las Vegas Orlando Fort Lauderdale Atlanta Miami Los Angeles New York San Juan (Puerto Rico) Dallas Chicago New York Las Vegas Orlando Los Angeles Fort Lauderdale London Chicago Tokyo Miami Seattle

Top growth destinations in 2025 versus 2024

Americans have also booked worldwide with top growth destinations standing out in 2025 versus 2024.

Kathmandu (Nepal) 141% Quito (Ecuador) 126% Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) 109% Mumbai (India) 47% Wilmington (USA) 40% Panama City (Panama) 35% New Delhi (India) 34% Bangkok (Thailand) 24% Tokyo (Japan) 16% Mexico City (Mexico) 16%

What are Americans' travel habits in 2025?

Short-term bookings, a continuing practice

In 2025, 64% of American travelers book their trips within 30 days of departure, illustrating a strong trend toward flexibility and spontaneity. However, 22% of travelers prefer to plan further ahead, booking their trips between one and two months in advance.

Short and medium-length stays are popular

In 2025, Americans are flexible in their travel habits, sharing their preference between 3-4 day getaways (44%), 5-6 days and 7-13 days stays (16%), and 2 days (16%). Long planned vacations are less popular, with only 4% of travelers choosing to go away for 21 days or more.

Who traveled to the US in 2025?

Bookings data shows which nations were most keen to visit the US in 2025. 21% came from France, 12% from Germany and 11% from Spain. Their favorite destinations were: New York, Miami, Los Angeles, Las Vegas and Orlando.

Tokyo tops the list of travel destinations for 2026

The 2026 ranking of the most popular destinations booked by American travelers illustrates a desire to get away from it all, with cultural discoveries faraway and trips within the American continent.

Top 10 destinations most booked by American travelers for 2026 Top 10 destinations most searched by American travelers for 2026 Tokyo Las Vegas Orlando Mexico City Cancun Honolulu Fort Lauderdale Nassau Miami Ho Chi Minh City Tokyo London Paris Orlando Rome Cancun Honolulu New York City Fort Lauderdale Los Angeles

Dana Dunne, CEO of eDreams ODIGEO, comments: "2025 has been a landmark year for travel, shaped by a growing appetite for meaningful, flexible, and tech-enhanced experiences. Travellers are no longer just booking holidays, they're curating journeys that reflect their values, passions, and desire for personal growth. From the rise of transformational and wellness-focused travel to the increasing popularity of culture-rich city breaks, we've seen a clear shift toward purpose-driven exploration.

As AI continues to revolutionise the way we travel, our proprietary technology is primed to deliver hyper-personalised experiences for our 7.5 million Prime members. Whether it's real-time itinerary updates, personalised recommendations, or seamless booking, our six billion daily predictions empower travellers to take control of their journeys like never before."

For more information please visit this page.

Methodology:

The report "A Year in Travel 2025 by eDreams ODIGEO" was compiled using flight booking data from the company's online travel agency brands (eDreams, Opodo, GO Voyages, and Travellink).

It covers the periods from January 1 to October 31, 2025, compared to the same dates in 2024.

Travel dates: January 1 to December 31, 2025, compared to the same dates in 2024, and January 1, 2026, to December 31, 2026.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251104493922/en/

Contacts:

Contact for journalists: opodo@grifcopr.com