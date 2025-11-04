Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 04

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 30 October 2025 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets iShares USD Treasury Bond 0-1yr UCITS ETF 9.3% iShares EUR Ultrashort Bond UCITS ETF 8.8% iShares USD Short Duration Corporate Bond UCITS ETF 8.5% iShares UK Gilts 0-5y ETF 7.6% iShares GBP Ultrashort Bond UC 7.6% SSE 6.6% Greencoat UK Wind 5.2% RWE 5.1% Clearway Energy A Class 5.1% Northland Power 3.8% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 3.5% Grenergy Renovables 3.2% National Grid 2.5% NextEnergy Solar Fund 2.4% Vanguard UK Gilt UCITS ETF 2.4% Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital REIT 2.3% Foresight Solar Fund 2.3% The Renewables Infrastructure Group 2.2% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 1.7% GCP Infrastructure Investments 1.4% Drax Group 1.4% Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income 1.3% Bonheur 0.8% Greencoat Renewable 0.7% MPC Energy Solutions 0.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 4.0%

At close of business on 30 October 2025 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £40.6 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & investment companies 19.6% Renewable energy developers 13.1% Renewable focused utilities 6.6% Biomass generation and production 1.4% Electricity networks 2.5% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 8.6% Fixed Interest Securities 44.2% Cash/Net Current Assets 4.0%