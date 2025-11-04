DMS GROUP RECEIVES FDA CLEARANCE FOR ITS !M1 MOBILE RADIOLOGY SYSTEM AS PART OF ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH JPI HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS IN THE UNITED STATES

A new strategic milestone in DMS Group's expansion in North America ahead of RSNA 2025

November 4, 2025 - 5:45 pm - Diagnostic Medical Systems (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0012202497 - ALDMS), a specialist in high-performance medical imaging systems for digital radiology and bone densitometry, announces that its !M1 mobile radiology system has obtained FDA clearance for marketing in the United States, in the version specifically developed for JPI Healthcare Solutions, a subsidiary of the listed Korean group JPI Healthcare.

This approval marks a major milestone in the acceleration of the strategic partnership concluded in September 2024 with JPI Healthcare Solutions. As a reminder, this partnership aims to commercialize the !M1 mobile radiology solution in the U.S. market as well as in the international markets covered by JPI Healthcare Solutions.

OFFICIAL LAUNCH OF JPI HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS' TRUEMOBILE APEX AT RSNA 2025

The TrueMobile Apex (commercial name of the solution marketed by JPI Healthcare Solutions) will be officially launched at the upcoming Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) annual meeting, to be held in Chicago from November 30 to December 4, 2025.

This launch at the world's leading radiology event, with the participation of DMS Group's teams, will mark the concrete deployment of the !M1 range in the U.S. market - the most dynamic market for high-end mobile medical imaging systems, representing more than 1,200 units sold per year.

The TrueMobile Apex solution integrates the new Trixell Pixum EZ-C X, X-ray detector, a Thales group Subsidiary.

Over the first nine months of fiscal year 2025, DMS Group recorded a +93% growth in its North American operations, with revenue rising from €2.6 million at the end of September 2024 to €5.1 million at the end of September 2025.

ABOUT DMS GROUP

DMS Group is a French digital radiology manufacturer, internationally oriented, recognized as a key player and a key partner in the value chain, both for the quality of its solutions, and for its flexibility, ingenuity and responsible values.

In 2024, DMS Group achieved a consolidated revenue of €46.1 million, of which more than 75% was international, with a presence on all continents through a network of more than 140 national distributors.

DMS Group is listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market (ISIN: FR0012202497 - ticker: ALDMS) and is eligible for the PEA PME-ETI.

DMS Group is part of the ETIncelles program for SMEs that have the ambition and the desire to become mid-caps.

